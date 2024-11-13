Coping with fear, anxiety surrounding threat of mass deportation

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, November 13th.>>>>

How a therapist is helping undocumented immigrants cope with fear and anxiety surrounding the threat of mass deportation

Sharp HealthCare and the union that represents thousands of its frontline health care employees have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract.

The announcement was made yesterday (Tuesday), and comes after union members voted to authorize a five-day strike.

The terms of the agreement include new wage scales, and reduced premiums for family medical coverage.

The union includes around 5-thousand workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Hospice Care, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus.

The union will hold a ratification vote next week.

STARTING NEXT YEAR, ESCONDIDO WILL START CHARGING A FEE TO OWNERS OF ABANDONED COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS.

ESCONDIDO MAYOR DANE WHITE SAYS THIS IS PART OF THE CITY’S PLAN TO REVITALIZE THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

ESCOBLDG 2A (0:11)

“We have a lot of the larger properties that have been vacant, some for decades. And what happens is some of these people are out of town. They don’t really have any interest in making Escondido better and making our downtown better.”

THE FEE WILL BE NEARLY 45-HUNDRED DOLLARS A YEAR.

THE NEW CITY LAW ALSO REQUIRES OWNERS OF ABANDONED BUILDINGS TO DISPLAY THEIR CONTACT INFORMATION ON THE PROPERTY, PLUS THEY'LL HAVE TO SECURE THE PROPERTY FROM BREAK-INS AND DESCRIBE ANY FUTURE PLANS FOR THE BUILDING.

Today (Wednesday) will be the warmest day of the week.

Then starting tomorrow, temperatures will start to drop.

There’s also a chance of rain starting tomorrow (Thursday) night and into the weekend.

Today (Wednesday) in the inland and desert areas, temperatures will be in the high 70s, by the coast, temps will be in the low 70s, and in the mountains, it’ll be in the mid 60s.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

ARGUABLY, NO GROUP HAD MORE AT STAKE IN LAST WEEK’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION THAN UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS.

AND NOW THAT DONALD TRUMP IS PREPARING TO MAKE GOOD ON HIS PROMISES OF MASS DEPORTATIONS, MANY ARE AFRAID.

BORDER REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SPOKE WITH A THERAPIST ABOUT HEALTHY WAYS OF PROCESSING THAT FEAR AND ANXIETY.

BORDERANXIETY 1 (gs) 1:11 SOQ

Muriel Casamayor watched the election results with a group of undocumented students at UC Riverside. Things got really tense. “A lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety.” Undocumented immigrants already have higher levels of stress and anxiety because of their lack of legal status. President-elect Donald Trump’s calls for mass deportations are only intensifying that stress. Casamayor is a licensed therapist who specializes in treating undocumented people and other immigrant populations … she tells patients it’s OK to feel attacked. “Letting them know that, yes right now it’s OK to feel rage. It’s OK to feel anxious, it’s OK not wanting to go to school for the day. Or maybe taking some time off from work. Because we’re humans.” Casamayor encourages her patients to find healthy ways of channeling that anxiety into something positive. One of the best things people can do, she says, is build community and surround themselves with supportive people. Immigrants Rising is one organization that can connect undocumented students to mental health counselors who understand the specific issues they are facing. Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

California is forewarning the incoming Trump Administration that it has power too, and plans to use it. That is if the new president tries to block the state’s progress on key issues.

Public Matters reporter Amita Sharma says the next four years could be California versus Trump 2-point-O, as the state attorney general plans to push back with litigation and legislation.

I spoke with Amita about the state’s plans to impose guardrails on Trump.

SAN DIEGO IS CONSIDERING A REFORM TO ITS BUILDING CODE TO ENCOURAGE MORE FAMILY-SIZED APARTMENTS.

MOST AMERICAN CITIES REQUIRE BUILDINGS ABOVE THREE STORIES TO HAVE AT LEAST TWO STAIRWELLS.

THE CENTURY-OLD RULE WAS INTENDED FOR FIRE SAFETY, THOUGH CRITICS SAY THE ADVENT OF SPRINKLER SYSTEMS HAS MADE THE RULE OBSOLETE.

CITY COUNCILMEMBER KENT LEE WANTS SAN DIEGO TO EXPLORE ALLOWING TALLER SINGLE-STAIR BUILDINGS, WHICH CAN ALLOW FOR MORE TWO- AND THREE-BEDROOM APARTMENTS.

STAIR 2A 0:14

"There's a great need still for small units. All the time we've got young professionals to seniors on a fixed income who are fine with the constraint of that. But we have families that don't really have options as much anymore, and they can't all compete for the same type of housing."

AT LEE'S REQUEST, SAN DIEGO IS ALSO ADDING SINGLE-STAIR REFORM TO ITS LIST OF PRIORITIES IN SACRAMENTO.

TEN YEARS AGO, SAN DIEGO ADOPTED A GOAL OF ZERO TRAFFIC DEATHS AND SERIOUS INJURIES BY 2025. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS A NEW REPORT DIGS INTO WHY THE CITY FAILED TO ACHIEVE "VISION ZERO."

VISIONZERO 1 (ab) 0:52 soq

AB: Traffic deaths on San Diego streets are more common today than they were in 2015. "Vision Zero at Ten Years," a new report from think tank Circulate San Diego, offers a few explanations. For one, vehicles have gotten larger, meaning crashes are more likely to kill pedestrians rather than injure them. Will Moore, the report's author, says the city has more pedestrian safety projects in the pipeline… but they're not getting built fast enough. WM: So while the city of San Diego has done a good job in improving its plans, it has to do substantially more to implement those plans more cheaply, more quickly and with more resources. AB: The report also recommends San Diego consider automated traffic enforcement, such as speed cameras, to curb an increase in reckless driving. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

Today (Wednesday) is World Kindness Day.

It was started in 19-98 to put a focus on coming together and doing acts of kindness for others.

Jill McManigal is the co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit, Kids for Peace.

It was founded in Carlsbad and has expanded into over 115 countries.

WorldKindnessDay 2A :26

“Kids for Peace is a youth empowerment organization. We started in 2006, so we’re almost 18 years old now, and it’s all about supporting kids and creating peace in their own lives and their schools and the community in the world, and we do it through acts of kindness, we do it through service, we do it through global friendships and arts, and finding inner peace with the kids.”

McManigal says some simple acts of kindness include smiling at someone, opening the door for someone, picking up trash, getting someone a coffee, and thanking teachers and first responders.

WorldKindnessDay 2B :16

“We really find that World Kindness Day has come at the perfect time in the world, when people are feeling a little disconnected from each other, a little fearful, and just needing an extra boost of positivity.”

You can visit Kids-for-peace-global-dot-org for a free downloadable checklist that has 50 acts of kindness for inspiration.

That's it for the podcast today. I'm Debbie Cruz.