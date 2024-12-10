Family of man who died in Vista jail demands answers

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, December 10th.>>>>

A family whose son died in the Vista jail is demanding answersMore on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….#######

SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS UNDER A RED-FLAG WARNING BECAUSE OF STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS.

THAT MEANS THERE ARE CRITICAL FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST ADAM ROSER SAYS TO EXPECT WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MILES PER HOUR WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 TO 65 MILES PER HOUR.

“We're really going to see kind of a lot of easterly winds with this system. That's where they're going to be strongest throughout Southern California. So the San Diego County through the mountains and the foothills is going to be the highest winds.”

THE HIGH WINDS COULD ALSO CAUSE DOWNED POWER LINES.

S-D-G AND E HAS ISSUED PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF NOTICES, TELLING CUSTOMERS IN CERTAIN AREAS TO PREPARE FOR A POSSIBLE OUTAGE.

THE RED FLAG WARNING LASTS UNTIL 4 IN THE MORNING TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY).

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be inaugurated into his second four-year term this morning.

The new City Attorney, Heather Ferbert, will also be sworn in.

She’s worked in the city attorney’s office since 2014 and was previously a chief deputy city attorney.

All five City Council members that were on the ballot last month won their re-election bids.

They'll also take part in the inauguration.

Later this afternoon, they're scheduled to select a new city council president.

Today is the deadline to pay the first half of your property taxes.

If you pay them after today, you will have to pay an additional fee.

The County Treasurer-Tax Collector says the easiest way to pay them is by going to sdtcc dot com.

The second installment is due by April 10th.

Property taxes are expected to generate over nine billion dollars for the region.

A VIRGINIA FAMILY SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN WAITING NINE MONTHS FOR ANSWERS ABOUT THEIR SON’S DEATH AT THE JAIL IN VISTA. REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS THEY CAME TO SAN DIEGO TO DEMAND THOSE ANSWERS IN PERSON.

VISTAJAIL 1 : SOQ

The scene outside the Sheriff’s substation in Vista Monday morning was heartbreaking. The mother and stepfather of 29-year old Abdul Aziz Kamara asking why they still don’t know any details surrounding the death of their son back in March. San Diego Police are conducting the investigation. They say Kamara resisted arrest for being under the influence. They say he also tried to harm himself by banging his head against the patrol car’s window. But officials haven’t said anything about what happened after that. Kamara died hours later… his mother Fredrika Nabbie broke down while demanding answers.“I need an answer. I need an answer for this my son. I need an answer… (screaming). San Diego Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe will introduce a proposal on Tuesday to strengthen CLERB, the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board…. An effort in part, to get answers for all the families who’ve lost a loved one while in a San Diego County jail. JC, KPBS News.

SAN DIEGO TRANSPORTATION OFFICIALS ARE NARROWING DOWN THEIR OPTIONS FOR A NEW AND IMPROVED PUBLIC TRANSIT CONNECTION TO THE AIRPORT. METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS FUNDING IS A BIG HURDLE.

AIRPORT 1 (ab) 0:46 soq

The planning agency SANDAG has been considering three modes of connecting the airport: an extension of existing trolley lines, an automated people mover and a rapid bus line. A people mover could provide the most frequent service, but buses are by far the cheapest option. At a SANDAG board meeting Friday, Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz said cost is an important factor. “I think it's going to be a long time before the resources are available to build a billion dollar project that serves so few people. And so I would encourage consideration of extending these bus options and making them work better.” SANDAG says it's ready to make some improvements to airport bus service as soon as fall 2025. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

THE TIJUANA RIVER POLLUTION CRISIS REMAINS A LOOMING THREAT TO THE HEALTH OF COMMUNITIES IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO. STATE SENATOR STEVE PADILLA SAT DOWN WITH KPBS MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON TO DISCUSS HIS LATEST ATTEMPT TO PROVIDE SOME RELIEF.

PADILLATOLL 1 (4:21) "... frankly that's our responsibility"

TAG: THAT WAS SENATOR STEVE PADILLA WITH KPBS HOST JADE HINDMON. YOU CAN LISTEN TO THEIR FULL CONVERSATION ON THE MIDDAY EDITION PODCAST.##########

IN JULY, TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN SAID THE DEMISE OF THE CONSERVATIVE POLICY AGENDA PROJECT 2025 WAS WELCOME. BUT PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER AMITA SHARMA REPORTS THAT TRUMP’S CHOICES MAY MEAN THE PLAN IS STILL IN PLAY.

2025FOLO (as) 1 SOQ: 1:22

Trump’s representatives couldn’t have been clearer this summer about Project 2025. They said the plan had nothing to do with the campaign or Trump. A day after Trump won the election, San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Corey Gustafson reiterated that point. “ I'm going to take the president at his word on that.” But since then, Trump has selected contributors to Project 2025 for his administration. Including director of the Office of Management and Budget , border czar and chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Project 2025 includes funding cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, assistance to senior citizens and programs that feed children. It would also dismantle the department of education, and give the president more power over prosecutions. Conservative writer Bill Kristol has little doubt Project 2025 will be implemented and says the new administration has every right to do so.“But they don't have the right to do it out of the daylight. They don't have a right to go around Congress. They're talking about impounding funds that Congress has appropriated and so forth.” Meanwhile, Trump has also announced plans to create a Department of Government Efficiency, a step widely seen as a Project 2025 goal to rid the federal government of the “deep state.” AS KPBS News

