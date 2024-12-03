High tides bring flood risk to beach communities

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, December 3rd.

High tides pose a flood risk for local beach communities. More on that next. But first... let's do the headlines….

We’re nearly two-months from the start of a new Trump Administration, but California’s lawmakers are preparing now for potential legal fights.

Monday in Sacramento, a new crop of lawmakers in the assembly and senate convened for the start of a special session.

Among them are Democrats Darshana Patel and LaShae Sharp-Collins in the state assembly, and republican Carl DeMaio.

Democrat Akilah Weber is now a state senator after serving in the assembly.

One of the first bills introduced would set aside 25-million dollars to safeguard progressive policies relating to civil rights, climate change, and immigration.

Abortion is another topic expected to be addressed, and we’ll have more on that a bit later.

But first – new leadership is coming to the San Diego City Council.

Sean Elo-Rivera, who represents district 9, says he won’t seek another year as council president.

The revelation was made during an interview with Voice of San Diego, a partner in the Public Matters reporting initiative with KPBS.

No other council members have announced their intention to seek the leadership role.

An update on a brush fire last month in the Spring Valley area that briefly forced evacuations.

Cal Fire investigators say it was part of a string of fires intentionally set, and one man is now in jail facing arson charges.

Allen Dinoyo was arrested Saturday.

He’s accused of starting 9 fires in total in East County… two on November 10th and the others on November 20th.That includes the fire near State Route 94 and Millar Ranch Road that prompted those evacuations.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

The National Weather Service says high tides could bring minor coastal flooding to some beaches this morning.

Reporter Katie Anastas says king tides could bring even more flood risk later this month.

Low-lying areas in Imperial Beach, La Jolla Shores, Del Mar and Cardiff are at the highest risk for flooding.

Two events are contributing to it. One is an astronomical high tide, which happens every full moon and new moon.

There’s also a storm out in the Pacific Ocean that’s creating higher surf.

Meteorologist Casey Oswant says bigger, king tides are expected from Dec. 13 to 15.

“We're going to have to see if that's going to coincide with any elevated surf. And if so, there's potential for additional coastal flooding.”

Imperial Beach resident Jose Corona has seen the king tide before. He says people tend to avoid walking on the pier.

“The pier will be shaking, you know, big time.”

High tide in Imperial Beach Tuesday morning is expected to be nearly 6 feet. King tides there are expected to reach nearly 7 feet.

Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to protect California from the incoming Trump administration began to take shape Monday with the start of the new legislative special session.

Reporter Andrew Dyer says abortion care access is at the top of the agenda.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced two new bills today he says will protect access to abortion care in the state.

“This legislation is us planning to stay ahead of the curve, regardless of what the Trump administration has in store for the future of abortion care.”

The medication abortion access bill would shield manufacturers and suppliers from liability for providing abortion care in california.

The second bill further empowers the attorney general to enforce abortion access laws on local government entities in the state.

It's one way Bonta says the state is preparing for another Trump administration.

“It's based on what Trump does that will dictate everything we do. we will stop him from overreaching, doing things that are unlawful, unconstitutional, and suing him in court and stopping when he does.”

California spent $42 million dollars fighting Trump in the courts during his first term.

Governor Gavin Newsom is asking the legislature for $25 million dollars in anticipation of his second.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

Work is already happening to secure that money to pay for California’s legal costs, if it’s needed. Capital Public Radio’s Megan Myscofski has more from day one at the capitol.

Democratic Assembly member and chair of the budget committee Jesse Gabriel of Los Angeles introduced the bills – which together would set aside about $25 million dollars to create a litigation fund.

He says that’s a modest amount in the context of California’s budget.

“But we think it’s a really good investment. In part, because part of what we’re doing here is protecting California tax payers.”

Gabriel says that’s because the Trump Administration could follow through on a threat to withhold federal aid, for example if there’s a natural disaster in California.

Republican Assembly member James Gallagher of Yuba City says he doubts the Trump Administration would withhold those funds.

“The reality is, all it’s doing is giving more money to government lawyers at a time when people are struggling with the worst cost of living.”

California filed over 100 lawsuits against the last Trump Administration and won many. It spent about $42 million.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office says intends to sign the bills if they pass in time for Inauguration Day – January 20th.

In Sacramento, I’m Megan Myscofski.

Coming up.... San Diego launched an ambitious plan to help solve its homelessness crisis through private donations.

One year into the initiative, experts aren’t impressed.

“I don't think that this sounds like a very successful initiative. I think that the proof is already there in terms of the low amount of money that they've raised, the low amount of money they've give out and the fact that they don't seem to have built any infrastructure around it.”Stay tuned to hear the city’s response…and why leaders are sticking with their plan.

We’ll have that story and more, just after the break.

Earlier this year, the city of San Diego came up with a novel idea to address homelessness: solicit donations to pay for shelter, housing and safety net programs.

But investigative reporter Scott Rodd says the city has fallen far short of its fundraising goal … and little money has been spent.

Mayor Todd Gloria chose his State of the City address in January to unveil a bold, new effort to solve homelessness.

“Tonight, I’m announcing a philanthropic campaign to help the city carry out our ambitious plans to end our homelessness crisis. Called San Diegans Together Tackling Homelessness, this campaign already has commitments for a quarter of a million dollars.”

The city aimed to raise $370 million in donations this year from philanthropic organizations, private businesses and average residents. The money would go toward preventing homelessness, expanding shelters and building an affordable housing highrise downtown.

But San Diegans Together Tackling Homelessness has so far raised just over a million dollars — a tiny fraction of its target for the year. Its only expenditure was a few thousand dollars on t-shirts for a volunteer event.

Experts and advocates who focus on homelessness response and prevention are unimpressed with the initiative.

“It is a worthy aspiration, but not terribly practical and probably not achievable.”

Rick Gentry is the former CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission. The public agency works to expand affordable housing and address homelessness.

“I think there's a great need for planning, coordination, focus and partnership … You don't just set out a goal and expect people to follow you.”

So far the city hasn’t followed through on key commitments. A 10-member advisory board that’s supposed to help run the initiative is only half-filled…and has yet to hold a meeting. The city also said it would post updates online about the initiative’s fundraising and spending…but that information is nowhere to be found.

“It's bad governance. There's a real issue with the lack of transparency.”

Jessie Schmitte is the state policy manager with the advocacy group Alliance San Diego.

He’s skeptical of the city’s plan…and says nonprofits and residents already do a lot of work in this space. He argues they shouldn’t have to shoulder more of the burden.

“This is an issue that needs to be dealt with and addressed by our government.

Mayor Gloria declined multiple interview requests through a spokesperson.

San Diego Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan is overseeing the initiative for the city. He downplayed the criticisms.

“I don't consider it falling short. I just consider it an opportunity for anybody that wants to get on the bandwagon. There's no timeframe, there's no deadline. This is just us, as a community of people, working together, asking ourselves, ‘What can we do with what we have?’”

That said, Dargan initially hoped more people would donate to San Diegans Together Tackling Homelessness.

“You'd be amazed how many people in the city are not doing anything.”

Dargan says the initiative is looking into funding prevention efforts and assisting college students facing housing instability.

But it’s made only one expenditure to date — purchasing t-shirts for a volunteer cleanup event downtown.

“Doing $2,400 on a cleanup to get volunteers to come and be active downtown and understand where a lot of trash is coming from — which is coming from the homeless community — that's a small effort and not anything major.”

Dargan says the city still stands behind the initiative…despite the limited impact. But he offered a more modest measure of success than the original goal of resolving homelessness.

“If we're able to assist one person, then this initiative is a success.”

So the city will continue this donation-based effort to address homelessness. But should it?

“No. I don't think that this sounds like a very successful initiative.”

Jennifer Mosley is a professor at the University of Chicago who studies the intersection of nonprofits, philanthropy, government and homelessness.

She says the city misjudged how philanthropy works…and that it hasn’t done enough to inspire confidence in potential donors.

“I think that the proof is already there in terms of the low amount of money that they've raised, the low amount of money they've give out and the fact that they don't seem to have built any infrastructure around it.”

Mosley says the city should focus its efforts on supporting established charities and working more closely with the regional taskforce on homelessness.

Scott Rodd, KPBS News.

