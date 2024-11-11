Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, November 11th. >>>>

Immigrant rights advocates prepare for a Trump presidency.

All public county offices, public health clinics, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters are closed today (Monday) for Veterans Day.

But county parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will be open.

Essential services, including law enforcement and emergency animal control response, will be available through the holiday.

All county offices will resume normal business hours tomorrow (Tuesday).

For a list of events to celebrate the day, head to our website, KPBS-dot-org.

Experts from all over the world are coming to San Diego to discuss how design policies can enhance urban life.

It’s all part of The World Design Policy Conference happening tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday.

There will be more than 70 speakers from all over the world, including innovators, educational leaders and designers.

Mai WINN is board chair of the World Design Capital and director of the design lab at UC-SD.

She says the conference is meant to improve collaboration between San Diego and Tijuana.

“We have this border, this political border, this geopolitical border and although it’s meant to divide us and make it harder for us to cross, and that by on policy design from administrations, national administrations, what we’re doing locally is trying to redesign that, trying to change that, so that we can have more coordination, more cooperation, more economic integration, despite the border.”

The event will be held at the Research and Development District in downtown San Diego.

Warmer temperatures are in store for most parts of the county through the middle of the week.

But, there’s a slight chance of rain tonight (Monday).

Temperatures in the inland areas will be in the mid 70s, in the deserts, temps will be in the mid 80s, and by the coast and in the mountains, it’ll be in the 60s.

The warmest day of the week is expected to be Wednesday.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

AS DONALD TRUMP AND MILLIONS OF HIS SUPPORTERS CELEBRATED AN ELECTION VICTORY WEDNESDAY, IMMIGRANT RIGHTS ADVOCATES WERE ALREADY MOBILIZING.

BORDER REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SAYS THEY ARE PREPARING FOR WHAT MIGHT BE AN UNPRECEDENTED IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN.

“Buenas tardes, como estan? Ya tienen mucho rato aqui? You are listening to Adriana Jasso. She’s an activist with the American Friends Service Committee. It’s Thursday, she’s caring for a woman who had broken her ankle falling from the border wall. “Tiene mucho dolor? Ya tomo pastillas?” As she tends the wound, Jasso can’t help but think about what lies ahead – another four years of Donald Trump in the White House. “I don’t think it’s an understatement to say people are feeling very concerned and very unsure.” On the campaign trail, Trump outlined a vision for an immigration crackdown that could be unprecedented in U.S. history. He won’t take office until January, but immigrant advocates aren’t waiting to mobilize. Here’s Melissa Crow, litigation director for the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies. “There’s talk about ending access to asylum as we know it, there’s talk of mass detention, mass roundups, deportations, internment camps, the end of refugee resettlement.” Crow says she began hearing from people all over the country on Wednesday morning, just hours after Trump declared victory. “The next day I got a whole slew of emails from colleagues and partner organizations and personal friends just sending hugs, sending support, expressing solidarity. And I think it’s those deep connections that are going to get us through the next four years.” Their plan involves filing lawsuits building out mutual aid networks and advocating for more protections at the local level. And they know full well that Trump’s team is also hard at work.​​​​​​​ Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

It’s Veterans’ Day, and commemorations are happening all over San Diego.

That’s no different at the San Diego L-G-B-T Community Center.

Military and veterans affairs reporter Andrew Dyer has more.

(intro nats chorus singing) The San Diego Gay Mens and San Diego Women’s Choruses deliver a stirring Star Spangled Banner. At the LGBT Center in Hillcrest, seven San Diego veterans are being added to the Wall of Honor, which recognizes the contributions of LGBTQ veterans in the community.“ I thought it's a little strange at first because I really had. Didn't think I really did anything to deserve it. So I am quite honored.” Robert Granat was drafted into the Army Reserves in 1969.

“I went through a BA, two master's degrees, a PhD, hoping to keep out from going to Vietnam. Still got drafted.” Although Granat tried to avoid the draft, he still ended up choosing to serve. “it was either that or check off that little square that I was a homosexual. And in this age if you were going into business one did not do that. I mean, I would not have a career.” Granat is one of seven veterans being added to the Center’s Wall of Honor. Each year more are added by a committee. Most served at a time when being gay in the military could mean jail. Serving in such a discriminatory environment was a challenge Pele Crone says she was up for when she joined the Army in 1978. She was one of the first women in an integrated platoon at boot camp.And, she refused to stay in the closet. “ I don't care who likes me or, you know, even if it means prison, even if it means my life. You know, I'm not backing down from that. I’m not ashamed of who I am and I just refused to be quiet about it.” Crone says she was lucky – her commanding officer supported her and her sexuality isn’t what pushed her out of the Army two years later. “Being gay and being out wasn't the issue – it was more just being a woman.” I would have been a lifer, I would have retired. But because of all the harassment, it was it was really horrific.” We spoke to several LGBTQ veterans and it’s not unusual to hear of people serving just one tour, if even that. For decades LGBTQ people were barred from military service. Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell took effect in 1994 and allowed them to serve – but only by staying closeted. In 2011, the ban was finally lifted. Randye Hedgecoke is a Marine veteran who says joining the service was one of the best days of her life. But after a year and a half, she was discharged – due to, what the Marines said was “sexual perversion.” Speaking from the lectern, she says recognition by the Center restores honor, dignity and respect to LGBTQ service members, which otherwise might be forgotten.“We found it necessary to hide ourselves, leave no man behind. We were not only left behind, we were tossed out. Our service was not valued equal to any other military member left at the hands of those who hated us. It would all have been erased. Crone says inclusion in the Wall of Honor is vindication after what she endured in uniform battling discrimination and sexual harassment. a lot of people tried to shame me and have tried to shame me throughout by telling me to shut my mouth. You know, you're causing trouble, just let it be, just ignore it. So that's what the acknowledgment for me is about is like, wow, I finally get recognized. Instead of being shamed right for it. Hedgecoke had her discharge upgraded last year. In September, the Pentagon proactively upgraded discharges for veterans forced out under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. But service members discharged prior to 1994 must individually request such upgrades.Those discharge statuses are the subject of a federal lawsuit now working its way through the court. Andrew Dyer, KPBS News

The San Diego Unified School Board announced the winners of its social media awareness contest at Mira Mesa High School on FRIDAY.

Reporter Melissa Mae tells us students are helping to spread the word on the mental health harms of social media through public service announcements.

MM: There are seven winners including Zyra (Zeye-rah) Hidalgo (Heh-dal-go). She’s an 8th grader at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. ZH (:19) On this side, I wanted to show the negative effects of social media and how it can affect you negatively. I put discouraging statements like, you're not going to succeed and you're not good enough and you're ugly. On this side, I wanted it to be the opposite of this. I wanted them to contrast. So I put encouraging statements like, you're beautiful and I can do it.” MM: The contest is part of the school district’s response to the U.S. Surgeon General’s call for a warning label on social media platforms. MM: The district says the seven winning PSAs will be featured on social media, the district’s weekly newsletter and its website. Melissa Mae KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.