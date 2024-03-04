Navy ship deployment delayed because of negligence

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, March 4th.

>>>>

A Navy investigation says negligence by leaders led to major delays of one of their ship’s deployments. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), millions of eligible veterans will be able to enroll directly in V-A health care, without first applying for V-A benefits.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding health care eligibility to any veteran exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving at home or abroad.

The exposures include air pollutants, chemicals, asbestos, lead, radiation and firefighting foams.

The expansion was mandated by the 20-22 PACT Act.

For more information, or to apply, go to V-A-dot-gov-slash-pact.

########

The Helen Woodward Animal Shelter in Rancho Santa Fe is cutting adoption fees in half, and providing food, litter, pet supplies and some gas cards to adopters this month.

The move comes during a nationwide shortage in people adopting shelter animals.

One of the center’s managers said the number of potential adopters visiting their shelter is the lowest they've seen in years.

If you can't adopt, the center encourages fostering.

For more information on pets available and how to adopt or foster, go to www-dot-animal-center-dot-org.

########

We’re back to sunny skies today, after rain over the weekend.

It will still be cool though.

In the county’s inland and coastal areas, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

There’s a High Surf Advisory in effect in the coastal areas until nine this morning (Monday)... when waves could reach up to seven feet.

Temps in the mountains will be in the high 40s, and in the deserts, it’ll be in the low 70s.

Forecasters say even though the week will start off dry, there’s a chance of more rain on Wednesday.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

A Navy investigation says negligence by leaders on the U-S-S Boxer led to major delays, delaying the ship’s deployment for more than a year.

Military reporter Andrew Dyer obtained the investigation, and has this report.

Bad parts, poor oversight and even allegations of assault in the ship’s engineering department are just some of the issues that kept the boxer moored in san diego more than a year. two navy investigations obtained by kpbs describe three major engineering incidents. the first, in 2022, was due to a contractor installing bad parts after the navy reduced its oversight to save time and money. two more incidents last summer left several sailors subject to punishment. that was in july when the ship ran its reduction gears for two hours without any oil, damaging them. the investigation says the senior enlisted engineer “failed miserably” in their job to train and supervise sailors. further, the unnamed engineer was the subject of assault allegations. all told, the delays on the boxer coupled with the loss of its sister ship, the uss bonhomme richard to fire, left the navy without two big-deck amphibious ships for the last three-plus years. the investigation says that left the navy quote “less ready and less capable” end quote. andrew dyer, kpbs news.

##########

The presidential primary election is taking place tomorrow.

Reporter Jacob Aere says for those who haven't voted… there’s still time to participate in the election.

Voters have already been weighing in on California’s statewide presidential primary election … with the last day to vote on Super Tuesday – Election Day. San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes says it's easy and convenient to participate in elections … and explains why the primary matters. “Every election has critical, local contests on that ballot. So we encourage voters to participate in every election.” People can send their ballot in the mail, put it in an official ballot drop box or go to a vote center. Those not yet registered to vote can still go to any vote center to conditionally register and vote provisionally through March 5. People with lost or damaged ballots can also participate in the election by going to a vote center. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

##########

One of the races on the March 5th primary ballot is the Assembly District 76 race.

North County reporter Alexander Nguyen says incumbent Brian Maienschein is termed out, and three candidates are vying for the seat.

Assembly District 76 covers a wide swath of North County inland. It includes San Pasqual Valley to the East, Carmel Valley to the West and San Marcos to the North. Two Democrats are running to replace incumbent Brian Maienschein. “My name is Dr. Darshana Patel and I'm running for state assembly for the 76 assembly district.” “My name is Joseph Rocha, and I'm running for Assembly District 76.” Patel is a medical research scientist and a school board member. Rocha is a Marine reservist and attorney. Both hold similar positions on Housing and homelessness. Darshana Patel, PhD Research Scientist “We need to deliver a strong housing stock to meet the rising demands for our working families and to support small businesses.” Joseph Rocha Marine Reservist “I think it's a supply issue. I think that we need to be increasing the amount of housing that will reduce the cost of the housing.” Both are Democrats, but Patel is endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party. As for Kristie Bruce-Lane … the Republican Candidate in the race, she is endorsed by Reform California … Carl Demaio’s Political Action Committee. She did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

##########

Coming up.... When you think of John Lennon, you think of music. But he also had another talent… art. We’ll have details on where you can see his art in San Diego, and more, just after the break.

##########

The Vista Unified School District is showing that there is more than one pathway to a successful career after high school.

As North County reporter Alexander Nguyen tells us … Vista is investing in trade careers and its students' futures.

“This is so they get used to … yeah, the tools.” These students from Vista Unified School District are demonstrating what they’ve learned this year. The showcase is part of Vista Unified’s Career Technical Education program. “In Vista Unified we offer 21 unique career pathways in ten different industry sectors.” Robert Crowell is the career pathways coordinator for Vista Unified. He says these classes are not your grandfather’s woodshop or vocational training programs. These students learn technical skills and the science and math behind them. Robert Crowell VUSD Career Pathways Coordinator “They really are academically challenging. Our students come out with a variety of certifications and early college credit. So the students that leave our programs can get as much of a year head start ahead of their colleagues when they start college.” Next school year … both Vista Unified and San Marcos Unified will launch a pre-apprenticeship program. Vista’s will be for adult learners … while San Marcos will be geared toward high school students." AN/KPBS.

##########

For many of us, just hearing John Lennon’s name makes dozens of songs come to mind.

What you might not know about Lennon, is that along with the music, there was art.

Reporter John Carroll says you can see that art for yourself in San Diego.

Perhaps never in the EC Gallery’s 27-year history has there been an exhibit that is truer to the gallery’s name…. EC stands for Exclusive Collections, and at least in the modern era, it’s hard to imagine a group of pieces more exclusive than a collection of whimsical drawings by John Lennon. EC Gallery owner Ruth-Ann Thorn. “It’s all about the importance of community, culture, spreading love and having almost like an idea that everybody is accepted to the table.” Before the Beatles, Lennon attended the Liverpool Art Institute. It was there he developed his style… sketching and drawing figures that reflected his sarcastic sense of humor. There are also hand-written lyrics to a number of songs. “What you would hear with your ears, his mastery as a songwriter and as a musician, is what you’re going to see with your eyes. So, it’s a further expression of a great talent that was on this earth for too short of a time.” The prints are all for sale, but you don’t have to buy one to see them. The gallery is open to the public and it’s free. The exhibit runs through Saturday. JC, KPBS News.

##########

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Join us again tomorrow for the day’s top stories. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening, have a great Monday… and don’t forget… tomorrow is election day, and the last day to vote!

