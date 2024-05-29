North County residents fight against battery storage project

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, May 29th.

Some North County residents are fighting against a proposed battery storage project. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

County health officials say people may have been exposed to T-B on the trolley’s Blue line.

Transit riders could have been exposed January 27th to February 29th between the 24th Street and Barrio Logan transit centers and between the San Ysidro and Old Town transit centers.

Health officials say the likelihood that any particular rider was exposed for a long amount of time is low, and that TB infection usually requires long and repeated exposure.

But for people with compromised immune systems, the risk from limited exposure is higher.

A shrine of flowers has been building up outside the Y-M-C-A in Mission Valley, at the feet of a statue of N-B-A hall of famer Bill Walton.

The San Diego native died Monday of cancer.

Longtime sportswriter Jay Paris was also a longtime friend of Walton's... and a fellow Grateful Dead fan.

“He loved the grateful dead but he loved San Diego more. and for him to come home to play for the clippers, to play in the sports arena, which still stands today, and have all his friends and family there, it had to be one of the greatest feelings in his life.”

Along with the San Diego Clippers, Walton played for the Portland Trailblazers and the Boston Celtics.

There’s one more community session today (Wednesday), where San Diegans can learn more about the county’s more than 8-point-4-billion-dollar recommended budget.

At the virtual meeting, you can find out how the budget process works, ask questions and give feedback.

County staff will talk about funding priorities including behavioral health, homelessness, housing and public safety.

Today’s session will be held over Zoom and starts at 6 p-m.

For more information, including the Zoom link, visit the Engage San Diego County website.

The fire at the Otay Mesa energy storage facility is still burning after nearly two weeks.

Showing how hard it is to fully extinguish lithium battery fires.

North County reporter Alexander Nguyen says residents near Escondido are fighting against a proposed battery storage project there, for that reason.

Up and down country club drive in eden valley … as evidenced by the signs everywhere. residents here are united on the issue. stopping seguro … it’s a lithium battery energy storage project proposed on the site of a former equestrian school “i don't feel safe, and my kids don't feel safe either.” amanda black lives next to the proposed site … just feet from the development. the otay mesa battery storage fire highlights a major concern for her. amanda black eden valley resident “when the batteries catch on fire, which they do, it's not an if scenario, it's a when scenario, that there will be air pollution and we will have to evacuate from our home, that we will be breathing in the toxic fumes from the fires.” seguro’s owner a-e-s says fires at battery energy storage systems … or bess … are rare … and the company takes great care to mitigate them. the company says bess's overall safety record is strong and improving … citing research from the nonprofit electric power research institute showing the rate of accidents decreasing. an/kpbs.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to delay a raise for about 150-thousand disability care workers in an effort to cut the state budget deficit.

Health reporter Heidi De Marco tells us some advocates say it could lead to longer wait times for patients in need of care.

Dolores Simmons is an in-home caregiver. She says she does everything for her clients from cooking to bathing, whatever they need. DOLORIES SIMMONS We're there for them emotionally, physically. You know, their pain is our pain. She’s upset Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing delaying pay increases for disability care workers until next year. In 2021, the state promised wage increases to address a $1.8 billion dollar gap in rates for care providers. Half has been fulfilled. Workers anticipated another raise of $2 to -$4 dollars an hour in July. She says she works about 60 hours a week, to make ends meet. DOLORIES SIMMONS $17.71 and that is definitely not enough money to live in San Diego on this pay The California Department of Aging predicts a shortage of between 600,000 and 3.2 million direct care workers in California by 2030. Advocates say rising wages in other service and health care industries make it harder to compete for workers. But Simmons plans to keep adding to her 30 years of caregiving. DOLORIES SIMMONS Because I love doing the work. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

Mexico’s Presidential Election is this Sunday (June 2).

And …Today, our newsroom is holding a bilingual virtual discussion with political experts to talk about the historic election.

Hosting the event is KPBS border reporter, Gustavo Solis. And Gustavo joins me now to talk more about it.

Gustavo, welcome to the San Diego News Now podcast.

First, I want to talk about the connection between Mexico’s presidential election and San Diego. You had a three part series on this, so first let’s talk about how it could impact the economy in our region?

Another big cross border issue is sewage polluting our ocean waters. What kind of impact could this election have on that?

And how about record-long border wait times? That’s been an ongoing issue as well. How will the election affect that?

For the first time ever, the two leading candidates for president are women. One man is also in the running. Can you tell us about the candidates?

Can you tell us the main differences between the U-S and Mexican election process?

And what about safety concerns for not only the candidates but also for people that are voting for the election?

Today (Wednesday) our newsroom is hosting a virtual conversation in English and Spanish about the upcoming election with political experts. What can people expect from that conversation?

How can people tune into the conversation?

TAG: I’ve been speaking with KPBS investigative border reporter, Gustavo Solis.

Gustavo, thank you for joining the San Diego News Now podcast. I look forward to tuning into your event today.

The Southern California Special Olympics Summer Games are next week in Long Beach.

Reporter M.G. Perez tells us the olympic torch started its journey here in the South Bay.

“i think it’s time to light the torch –applause-” for the past 20 years, the torch has been lit outside the chula vista police department…sparking the spirit of the special olympics summer games in southern california…and the beginning of an 11-hundred-mile torch run by police, sheriff’s deputies, chp officers, and many other members of law enforcement who support athletes with special needs. thomas selbe is a special olympics global messenger with autism who grew up in santee…“i’m giving others a spark of hope to be able to represent themselves in many ways they probably would have never thought possible.” after leaving san diego county the torch goes on through counties as far north as san luis obispo…on its way to the opening ceremonies in long beach june 8th. mgp kpbs news.

