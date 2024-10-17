San Diegans to vote on local sales tax increase

Good Morning, I’m Emilyn Mohebbi, in for Debbie Cruz….it’s Thursday, October 17th.

>>>>

The city of San Diego is asking voters to increase the local sales tax. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

Starting this week (Wednesday), thousands of health care workers in the state will get a raise.

Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 5-25 into law last year, gradually increasing health care worker pay to 25 dollars an hour.

It covers all clinical and non-clinical staff supporting patient care.

Laurel Lucia, is the director of the health care program at U-C Berkeley Labor Center.

She says it’s designed to reduce their reliance on public aid.

“We estimated that nearly half of low wage health care workers are enrolled in a public safety net program or their family members are enrolled which just underscores how low some of these wages have been.”

The law aims to address worker shortages, turnover and patient care.

########

The number of single-family home sales in the county dropped last month.

According to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, there was a 14-percent decline in sales compared to August.

Sales of condos, townhomes and attached properties had an even bigger drop, declining 22-percent compared to the previous month.

The median price for a single-family home stayed around one-million-dollars, but the price for attached properties dropped 4-percent.

All together, home prices last month were a little higher compared to last September.

But home sales in the county are still 8-percent higher than they were in September last year.

########

The gloomy fall weather continues today (Thursday).

You’ll want to grab an umbrella on your way out the door, because the National Weather Service says there’s a chance of light rain.

It’s also expected to be windy.

In the inland areas, temperatures will be in the low 70s, by the coast, temps will be in the high 60s, in the mountains, it’s expected to drop into the high 50s, and in the deserts, it’ll be in the high 80s.

The skies are expected to be clear again with no rain expected tomorrow (Friday).

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO IS ASKING VOTERS WHETHER TO INCREASE THE LOCAL SALES TAX THIS NOVEMBER.

CITY LEADERS SAY THEY NEED MORE FUNDING TO PAY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIRS.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS OPPONENTS WANT THE CITY TO CUT SPENDING INSTEAD.

Ballot Measure E would increase the sales tax within San Diego by a penny on the dollar. The city’s independent budget analysts say the increase would bring in an additional 360 to 400 million dollars in the first year. Matt Yagyagan is Mayor Todd Gloria’s policy director. He told the City Council in July that it would allow the City to chip away at its infrastructure backlog. We all experience the frustration of driving over potholes, walking on cracked sidewalks or navigating poorly lit streets. These are not just minor inconveniences. They are signs of deeper issues that must be addressed with more revenue. The City Council voted unanimously to put Measure E on the ballot. The San Diego County Taxpayers Association opposes the measure. Haney Hong is their president and CEO. He says he’s concerned about city spending, and that he’d be more likely to support Measure E if it had a sunset clause. It gives the voters, it gives the taxpayers a chance to take another bite at the apple. And say, okay, this is what you promised ten years ago. Did you guys actually deliver on what you promised? San Diego’s sales tax increase would go into effect in April if approved. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

SAN DIEGO’S CITY COUNCIL YESTERDAY [TUESDAY] PASSED A NEW CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE CITY’S BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD SAYS THE COUNCIL REJECTED A MORE RESTRICTIVE SET OF RULES PUT FORWARD BY THE MAYOR’S OFFICE.

The city of San Diego has dozens of boards and commissions made up of volunteer members. They provide guidance on a range of topics…from policing to housing to historical buildings.The new code of conduct promotes being respectful and professional. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office drafted the code of conduct…and originally pushed for more restrictions on board members.The initial proposal would have prohibited members from publicly criticizing any city employees — including elected leaders. The mayor’s office also wanted to have prior review of board members’ communications with the press.The City Council struck down both of these proposals following reporting by KPBS. Here’s Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.“We definitely heard from enough people on boards and commissions that they were fearful that they were not going to be able to express their opinions.” The amendments came as a relief to Kelly Lyndon. She serves on San Diego’s Climate Advisory Board.“I think it strikes a good balance between, you know, setting expectations for those who are serving on boards and commissions while still allowing the freedom to engage as they need to with city staff, the media and the public.” Boards and commissions are expected to self-enforce the new code of conduct. SOC

##########

PROJECT 20-25 IS BILLED AS A ROADMAP FOR THE NEXT CONSERVATIVE PRESIDENT. IT WOULD BREAK UP THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION.

PUBLIC MATTERS INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER AMITA SHARMA REPORTS ON WHAT THAT COULD MEAN FOR WEATHER PREDICTION.

The National Weather Service is housed within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, known as NOAA (NO-uh) Its California weather forecast offices are staffed 24/7 to predict the weather and issue warnings to residents. Paul Heppner, co chair of Friends of NOAA, says it’s a critical system for coordinating with other government agencies. “So when they're issuing, for instance, like a winter storm warning or something of that nature, they're collaborating amongst the offices to see how they can, how they can synchronize and tie in their warning. So you don't have gaps.” Project 2025 - the brainchild of the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation - wants to split and downsize NOAA, claiming it has become one of the “drivers of the climate alarm industry.” Project 2025 advocates commercializing the National Weather Service, re-focusing it on data collection and leaving the forecasts and warnings to private companies. Again, Heppner. “If you didn't have the authority of the government behind, watches and warnings then,, you know, it'd be, it'd be hodgepodge and almost chaotic in a way.” Former President Donald Trump has separated himself from Project 2025, but many of his former staffers helped draft it. The Heritage Foundation declined an interview on the plan. Amita Sharma, KPBS News.

##########

In a country that has never had a woman president, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is known as the most powerful woman in American political history.

She spoke in San Diego this week about her new memoir “The Art of Power.”

We hear from reporter Amita Sharma again, as she caught up with Pelosi to talk about next month’s presidential election and America’s current divide.

TAG: That was Nancy Pelosi speaking with KPBS reporter Amita Sharma.

##########

COMMUNITY OPPOSITION TO PLACEMENTS OF SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATORS IN THE COUNTY PROMPTED SENATE MINORITY LEADER BRIAN JONES TO REQUEST AN AUDIT OF THE STATE PROGRAM.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THE AUDIT -- PUBLISHED THIS WEEK -- RECOMMENDS STATE-OWNED TRANSITIONAL HOUSING AS AN OPTION.

The conditional release program is meant to safely transition people back into communities after prison time and inpatient treatment. The audit says finding places for them to live takes nearly a year and a half on average. Jones says he supports housing sexually violent predators on state property rather than neighborhoods.”fire camps, state prisons, on the outside of the state prison using either modular homes or RV trailers or something like that.” The Department of State Hospitals says people in transitional housing would still need community placements eventually. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

A REPORT RELEASED YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY) SAYS SAN DIEGO ADDED ALMOST 20 THOUSAND NEW JOBS LAST YEAR THANKS TO AN INCREASE IN DEFENSE SPENDING.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS MORE ON WHAT RESEARCHERS FOUND.

THE ANNUAL REPORT COMES FROM THE UC SAN DIEGO RADY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT AND THE SAN DIEGO MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL, A NON-PROFIT THAT PROMOTES THE BUSINESS SIDE OF THE LOCAL MILITARY FOOTPRINT. SPENDING IS UP IN THE REGION MORE THAN 12 PERCENT – WELL ABOVE 2024’S INFLATION RATE. THE REPORT HIGHLIGHTS THE LOCAL INNOVATION AND STARTUP ECONOMY WHERE DEFENSE DOLLARS GO TOWARD TECHNOLOGIES SUCH AS UNMANNED VEHICLES AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. DEMOCRAT SARA JACOBS SITS ON THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE. SHE SAYS SHE THINKS THERE’S MORE TO COME AS EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES FIND THEIR PLACE IN THE MILITARY.”SAN DIEGO IS REALLY AT THE FOREFRONT OF INNOVATION IN THE DEFENSE SECTOR, AND I THINK IT'S ONLY BECOMING INCREASINGLY MORE IMPORTANT.” ACCORDING TO THE REPORT DEFENSE SPENDING ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT A QUARTER OF SAN DIEGO’S ECONOMY CONTRIBUTING MORE THAN $63 BILLION DOLLARS THIS YEAR. ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS.

##########

Don’t forget, today (Thursday) at 10:17 A-M, the Great California ShakeOut will happen. That’s when people throughout the state will "drop, cover and hold on" for the annual earthquake drill.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. In tomorrow’s podcast, we’ll bring you details on the University Heights Fall Festival happening this weekend. I’m Emilyn Mohebbi. Thanks for listening and have a great Thursday.

