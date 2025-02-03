San Diego company at the forefront of nuclear fusion

Listen • 14:18

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Spotify

RSS

The creation of energy from nuclear fusion has been a goal for decades. General Atomics, a San Diego-based technology company, is bringing us closer to this clean energy. Plus, flu cases in San Diego County increased between Jan. 18-25. The lingering smoke from recent fires likely made matters worse — polluted air makes it easier to get sick and harder to recover. And ahead of Valentine's Day, KPBS wants to know your love story. Maybe it’s about how you met your partner, how special your family is or even about the best California burrito you’ve ever had.