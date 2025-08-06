San Diego County again on federal list of sanctuary jurisdictions

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6TH>>>> SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS ONCE AGAIN ON A FEDERAL LIST OF SANCTUARY CITIES.More on that next. But first... the headlines….

#######

EARLIER THIS WEEK, GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM SAID HE WOULD CONSIDER RE-DISTRICTING CALIFORNIA AS A RESPONSE TO REPUBLICANS IN TEXAS’ ATTEMPTING TO DO JUST THAT

TEXAS REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING TO ADD FIVE HOUSE SEATS VIA THIS RE-DISTRICTING PROPOSAL WHICH WOULD GUARANTEE THE PARTY’S HOLD ON THE HOUSE.

AS FAR AS THE POSSIBLE IMPACT HERE…

THE DISTRICT HELD BY REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE DARRELL ISSA (ICE-SA) COULD BE CHANGED TO INCLUDE FEWER REPUBLICANS AND MORE DEMOCRATS

THAT WOULD MAKE IT MORE LIKELY THAT A DEMOCRAT COULD BE ELECTED TO THE SEAT

IT COULD ALSO PAD REPRESENTATIVE MIKE LEVIN’S DISTRICT WITH MORE DEMOCRATS. MAKING IT LESS OF A SWING DISTRICT.

#######

AND AN UPDATE TO YESTERDAY’S PODCAST – THE JUMP TO EXTREME HEAT BEGINS TODAY (WEDNESDAY) AND LASTS THROUGH FRIDAY.

NOW AS TEMPERATURES CLIMB TO UNSAFE LEVELS, A REMINDER THAT THERE ARE COOL ZONES ACROSS THE COUNTY

THOSE ARE AIR-CONDITIONED LOCATIONS WHERE YOU CAN BEAT THE HEAT AND THERE ARE MORE THAN EIGHTY OF THEM

FOR A LIST OF LOCATIONS, GO TO COOLZONES DOT ORG

THE PROGRAM RUNS UNTIL OCTOBER 31ST

##########

SEAWORLD VISITORS WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO GET UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL AGAIN WITH A VARIETY OF ENDANGERED MARINE CREATURES AS IT’S BAYSIDE AQUARIUM REOPENS THIS FRIDAY

FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE MARINE AQUARIUM, THE SPACE BENEATH THE PARK'S BAYSIDE AMPHITHEATER ORIGINALLY OPENED IN 1965

IT WILL FEATURE A COLLECTION OF FRESHWATER AND SALTWATER SPECIES

ACCORDING TO THE THEME PARK, MANY OF THE ANIMALS FEATURED IN THE REMODELED AQUARIUM ARE FACING THREATS DUE TO HABITAT LOSS, CLIMATE CHANGE AND HUMAN ACTIVITY.

##########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

SAN DIEGO COUNTY AND THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA ARE ON A NEW JUSTICE DEPARTMENT LIST OF “SANCTUARY JURISDICTIONS…”

THE D-O-J SAYS THESE JURISDICTIONS HAVE POLICIES, LAWS OR REGULATIONS THAT INTERFERE WITH FEDERAL IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY RELEASED A SIMILAR LIST EARLIER THIS YEAR, WITH THE COUNTY AND FOUR LOCAL CITIES ON IT.

BUT D-H-S PULLED THAT LIST SHORTLY AFTER PUBLISHING IT.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR PALOMA AGUIRRE SAYS IT IS CLEAR THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS TARGETING IMMI GRANTS AND IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES.

SANCTUARY 2A :15 "As the only border county on that list, we know we understand the border. We understand that the only real border crisis that exists here is the border sewage crisis that is harming tens of thousands of families. We understand how interconnected we are with our neighbors to the south. The Cali-Baja region economy is about $80 billion per year.”

IN ANNOUNCING THE LIST YESTERDAY (TUESDAY), THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAID IT WILL CONTINUE BRINGING LITIGATION AGAINST SANCTUARY JURISDICTIONS.

##########

ELECTION RESULTS AND POLLS ARE A STEADY REMINDER OF HOW DIVIDED AMERICANS ARE. AND IT BEGS THE QUESTION: DO WE STILL SHARE THE SAME CIVIC VALUES? REPORTER AMITA SHARMA ASKED SAN DIEGO THOUGHT LEADERS ABOUT THOSE VALUES AND WHY THEY STILL MATTER. AMITA JOINED NEWS ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ TO LAUNCH THE SIX PART SERIES

VALUES (as) TRT 4:55

Q. Amita, what prompted the series on civic values and which ones did you focus on?

I’ve been on this democracy beat for a year now. And I’ve noticed that at the core of almost every piece I’ve done is a struggle in one form or another over key values, some of which overlap: Empathy, truth, authenticity, ethics, power and the agape form of love. So, I decided to take a closer look at each value. And before I tell you what the series is, let me explain what it’s not. It’s not a dissertation or thesis on each value. It is a broad look at these values through the eyes of a scientist, philosophers, and a religious leader. The insights are profound. On empathy, neuroscientist William Mobley says the regions of the brain that activate when we’re distressed, also light up when we see others in distress. Mobley says if we don’t react to suffering with empathy and compassion, we pay a price.

[00:18:17.26] - “We become this muted thing. Our bluntedness really impacts the way we think about ourselves and our family and even things we might be able to fix. We may not take us seriously, because after all, `The world's all screwed up, and it's not my fault.’”

Q. You say there’s overlap of some of the values you looked at, were there some themes that emerged in your reporting?

Yes, one is we as a society are not doing well with any of these values such as agape and ethics. The people I interviewed offered the inequality gap as evidence of that deficiency. Here’s Justine Sullivan, lead minister of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego

[00:23:00.23] “Economically, we're seeing the distribution of wealth upward at the expense of the poor. I mean, if somebody figures out a way to make money on some fancy, schmancy car or plane or boat or whatever, and rich people buy it and other rich people make money off that, that's fine. But to cut Medicaid, to cut food stamps, to cut health care and take that money and give it to rich people and corporations, that is obscene.”

Another theme that surfaced is we have to talk to people who we disagree with politically. And the third was that the very values that infuse our individual lives with meaning and purpose are the same ones that are good for democracy. And if we are collectively lacking in those values, they become our weaknesses. For example, UC San Diego philosophy professor Craig Callender says if you want to restore ethics, part of the solution lies in dealing with the symptoms that illustrate how it’s flawed.

[00:35:05.28] - “If you tackled inequality, you would tackle these vulnerabilities that lead to this meanness, and that really tackling the big system is really the way to go.”

Q. Amita, Americans’ struggle with civic values is not new. The Declaration of Independence said all men are created equal, at a time when slavery was endemic. And really, hasn’t mankind always grappled with concepts like truth and equality?

Absolutely! The Hebrews wrote in the Old Testament, “justice stands far off Truth has fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.” History also tells us that inequality and xenophobia helped doom the Roman Empire. But what may be uniquely American, and a roadblock to strengthening civic values, is our society’s commitment to individualism. UC San Diego sociologist Richard Madsen says While that has unleashed enormous creativity, productivity and prosperity, it also impairs us from understanding our interdependence and fixing collective problems like climate change.

[00:06:37.13] “What you see today is the way in which this disposes people, as the Tókful said years ago, to withdraw into their small circle of family and friends, and makes it difficult to understand the public, public things, and to appreciate them and to recognize the need of them. Public things, public schools, public television, public everything.”

Madsen says we’ve got to come to terms with our interconnectedness and absorb how these civic values make human life better. And a quick closing point, I was at a neighborhood coffee house one morning this week and the barista-in his early 20s, asked me what I was working on and I told him I’m reporting on truth, love and power, kind of tongue and cheek. And he said, “Ah, the things that matter.”

Tag: That was Amita Sharma speaking with Debbie Cruz.

##########

SAN DIEGO IS HOME TO THE LATEST IN ON-DEMAND MILITARY 3D-PRINT MANUFACTURING, AT LEAST FOR THE DURATION OF ONE GLOBAL MILITARY EXERCISE. MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS MORE ON WHAT IT MEANS HERE — NOW… AND IN THE FUTURE.

3DPRINT 1 (AD) SOQ :49

WITH THIS TECHNOLOGY, YOU CAN BASICALLY MAKE PARTS HERE ON DEMAND WHEN THEY'RE NEEDED.

MELANIE LANG IS THE CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF FORMALLOY, A 3D-PRINTER MANUFACTURER BASED IN SPRING VALLEY.

THESE AREN’T YOUR NORMAL HOBBYIST 3D PRINTERS CREATING WARHAMMER FIGURINES OR BOOTLEG LEGOS OUT OF PLASTIC – THESE ARE SPECIALIZED PARTS MADE FROM METALS AND ALLOYS LIKE TITANIUM AND STEEL.

LT. COLONEL MICHAEL RADIGAN SAYS SAN DIEGO-BASED SMALL BUSINESSES LIKE LANG’S ARE KEY IN HELPING GET THIS TECHNOLOGY DOWN-RANGE.

SO SAN DIEGO HAS ABSOLUTELY BEEN A MANUFACTURING POWERHOUSE FOR US.

AND ONE OF THE REASONS THAT WE WANTED TO BE HERE FOR THIS PARTICULAR EXERCISE. WE HAVE ACCESS TO CAPABILITIES THAT DON'T EXIST IN ANY OTHER PART OF THE COUNTRY.

RADIGAN SAYS PRINTED COMPONENTS AND PARTS ARE ALREADY MAKING THEIR WAY TO MILITARY VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS.

##########

AS WE MENTIONED EARLIER IN THE PODCAST, HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST FOR THE COUNTY STARTING TODAY (WED). PHARMACISTS ARE WARNING THAT EXTREME HEAT COULD MAKE SOME MAIL-ORDER MEDICATIONS UNSAFE TO USE.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO EXPLAINS WHY.

---

HEADMED 1 :53 SOQ

Millions of Americans rely on mail-order prescriptions. Pharmacies like CVS say they use weather-adaptive packaging to help keep medications safe in transit. But those medications can sit for hours in hot delivery trucks and on doorsteps.

Candis Morello

High temperatures can destroy the active ingredients in several of these injectable agents.

Candis Morello is a professor at UC San Di ego’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy. She says heat poses a risk for medication like insulin, inhalers, or EpiPens.

Candis Morello

You know, they might stay outside for 12 hours or 18 hours.

For those who rely on life-saving medications, Morello says don’t let them sit outside too long.

Candis Morello

Store it properly in the refrigerator right away.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

##########

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

