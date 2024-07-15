San Diego County expanding free COVID-19 testing

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Monday, July 15th.

This November, San Diegans will vote on a 3-point 5-billion dollar bond for construction at Community College campuses.

The San Diego Community College District Board approved adding the measure to the ballot last week.

The board says the money is needed for campus improvements like renovating classrooms and replacing old equipment.

The funding is also needed to prepare schools for storms like the one on January 22nd.

The county wants to know your thoughts on fighting climate change.

It’s hosting a community conversation tonight (Monday) at 5 P-M with the organization Climate Action Campaign.

The event at San Ysidro Library will have guided conversations on solving climate issues around energy, food systems and transportation.

There will also be free food, prizes and activities.

A limited edition Pride library card is now available at all San Diego Public Library Branches.

You can also grab one at the library’s booth at the Pride festival this weekend.

This is the 5th time the library has offered this card.

This year’s design is by Jenn David Connolly. The pink brick wall acknowledges the 19-69 Stonewall Rebellion … Confetti represents festivities … and hearts and rainbows for love.

The card also celebrates the 50th anniversary of San Diego Pride.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS EXPANDING THE AVAILABILITY OF FREE COVID 19 TESTING AT LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH CENTERS STARTING today.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO REPORTS THE COUNTY IS RECOMMENDING PEOPLE TEST AT THE FIRST SIGN OF SYMPTOMS.

A small summer surge of covid cases and the emergence of new variants, have left people wondering when to schedule their next vaccine. UC San Diego Health chief medical officer Christopher Longhurst agrees with the CDC’s recommendation that anyone 6 months and older should receive one of the new COVID-19 vaccines this fall. If you've had a booster in the last year, that should be helpful in terms of protecting you. That being said, people who are at high risk for serious disease because of age or immunocompromised status or other, should certainly be cautious and careful when being out and about. The three county public health clinics where free covid testing will be available are located in Chula Vista, El Cajon and the city of San Diego. Addresses and hours for those locations can be found at KPBS-dot-org. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

THERE’S A NEW AIRCRAFT CARRIER ACROSS THE BAY AT NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THIS IS JUST THE START OF A BUSY SUMMER FOR TWO OF THE NAVY’S LARGEST SHIPS.

THE USS GEORGE WASHINGTON STEAMED INTO SAN DIEGO THIS WEEK BUT IT WON’T BE HERE LONG. AFTER SIX YEARS IN THE VIRGINIA SHIPYARDS FOR ITS MID-LIFE REFUELING, IT’S ON ITS WAY TO JAPAN WHERE IT WILL REPLACE THE CARRIER USS RONALD REAGAN. MASTER CHIEF RANDY SWANSON IS THE WASHINGTON’S COMMAND MASTER CHIEF. HE SAYS THE CREW’S EXCITED. AFTER SIX YEARS IN THE YARDS MOST OF THEM HAD ONLY BEEN SHIPYARD WORKERS, NOT QUITE SAILORS. NEVER HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO GO OUT TO SEE SEE DIFFERENT PORTS. THE WASHINGTON WILL MEET THE REAGAN OFF THE COAST SOON TO COMMENCE WHAT THE NAVY’S CALLING A “HULL SWAP” OPERATION. BOTH SHIPS WILL SPEND A FEW WEEKS IN PORT HERE AS WELL. THE VIBE OF THE CREW IS UH, THERE'S A LOT OF EXCITEMENT THERE. COMMAND MASTER CHIEF RANDY SWANSON, USS GEORGE WASHINGTON IT'S REALLY POSITIVE FOR ME TO SEE OUR SAILORS BEING CHALLENGED, ACTUALLY DOING THEIR JOBS AND BEING AND SEEING THE REWARDS FOR THOSE JOBS. THE THREE SAN DIEGO-BASED CARRIERS CARL VINSON, THEODORE ROOSEVELT AND ABRAHAM LINCOLN ARE ALL CURRENTLY DEPLOYED. ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION HAS APPROVED A CONTROVERSIAL SAFE PARKING SITE NEAR THE SAN DIEGO AIRPORT.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS IT COMES WITH CONDITIONS MEANT TO MITIGATE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS.

San Diego city leaders say the site will have 190 parking spots, restrooms, security and resource providers to connect people to services. Mayor Todd Gloria says the city’s other safe parking sites are at or near capacity every night. Many in our unsheltered population may not have a home, but they do have a car. In fact, our most recent homelessness census in the City of San Diego has shown that this portion of our unsheltered population has increased by 44% in just the last year. Opponents to the new site have raised health and safety concerns. Conditions of the approved permit include capturing pollutants in vehicle runoff and providing wastewater disposal for RV’s. The permit also allows the city to add shelter structures to house 600 people. Gloria’s office says it’s part of a contingency plan in case the City Council rejects his proposed 1,000-bed shelter. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

HOOVER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CAN EARN A GUARANTEED SPOT AT SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY.

REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THE UNIVERSITY RENEWED ITS AGREEMENT WITH THE SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT THROUGH THE CLASS OF 20-28.

The College Avenue Compact guarantees admission to SDSU for Hoover graduates who earn a certain GPA and meet other requirements. It started in 2011 to guide students on a path to college. Thirty-one Hoover High School graduates will attend SDSU this fall through the agreement. One of them is Osciris Chino. She plans to study biology and become a veterinarian. The college application process was really stressful, but this program was always there for me, trying to encourage me and giving tips on essays and stuff. Students can also get college and career advising and financial aid support. Hoover High School is located in City Heights, one of San Diego’s most diverse neighborhoods. All students qualify for free or reduced lunch. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

COMPLAINTS OVER SANDAG’S RAIL RELOCATION PROJECT ARE SHIFTING FROM DEL MAR, TO SOLANA BEACH, AND NOW THE DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER TANIA THORNE SAYS THE BOARD RUNNING THE FAIRGROUNDS WILL BE DISCUSSING THEIR CONCERNS.

SANDAG’s latest proposals listed three route options. One of those options was highly favored by Del Mar- but upset its neighbor Solana Beach. That route starts at the Solana Beach train station, runs through the Del Mar Fairgrounds, before running next to the I-5 freeway. Now the board which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds is holding a meeting to discuss their concerns with SANDAG’s plans. They say they will oppose any project that has a negative impact on the property and that the plan could jeopardize the fairgrounds as a potential site for affordable housing. One item they do support is the seasonal platform that would stop at the fairgrounds- and has been decades in the making. The fairgrounds board of directors will meet on Monday at 1:30pm. The deadline to submit comments to SANDAG on all the rail relocation options is Friday, July 19th. TT KPBS News

SAN DIEGO HAS A LOT OF NEW BIKE LANES… AND THEY'RE OFTEN BLOCKED BY PARKED CARS OR DELIVERY TRUCKS.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THERE'S AN APP FOR THAT.

Christina Whitehouse founded Bike Lane Uprising in 2017 after she was almost run over by a truck driver while biking in Chicago. The app let's cyclists submit reports of bike lane obstructions, like parked cars, vegetation or debris. It then analyzes and reports that data to local governments and companies. Whitehouse says parking in the bike lane isn't just rude. It can kill someone. It forces bicyclists to merge into oncoming traffic that's traveling at a much higher rate. Oftentimes the maneuver has to be done with quick decisions and quick thinking. And oftentimes the drivers aren't expecting that. Bike Lane Uprising has a growing user base in San Diego. The app shows 30th Street in North Park and J Street downtown are hotspots for bike lane obstructions. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.##########

