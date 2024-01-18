Search continues for missing Navy SEALs

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Thursday, January 18th.

The search continues off the coast of Somalia for two Navy Seals.

More on the possible ties to San Diego, next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is in D-C for the U-S Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting.

Today, Gloria is set to moderate the meeting of the conference's

L-G-B-T-Q Alliance.

He’s also moderating a discussion on current issues in immigration tomorrow.

Yesterday he shared his efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in the city.

A San Diego Police sergeant is back in San Diego, recovering from a serious gunshot wound to his head.

Sergeant Anthony Elliott got hurt last month during a shootout in a parking lot in 4-S Ranch, that left a suspect dead.

Elliott and his family returned to San Diego earlier this week, after being at an out-of-state facility for a specialized procedure and rehab therapy.

Because of the shooting, Elliott lost the use of his left arm and leg, and was initially unable to walk.

Officials say Elliott will continue therapy in the county.

Home prices dropped across the county last month.

According to the California Association of Realtors, it’s a trend we’re seeing throughout the state.

The median price of an existing single-family home in the county was more than 911-thousand-dollars in December.

That’s down about 40-thousand dollars compared to November.

But still, prices are more expensive than what they were in December 20-22.

The California Association of Realtors president Melanie Barker says the shortage of homes for sale and high costs of borrowing last year played a negative role on housing inventory and demand.

Barker also says mortgage rates are expected to drop this year, and home prices will increase again.



A search continues off the coast of Somalia for two Navy Seals lost at sea since last Thursday (1/11/24).

Military reporter Andrew Dyer has more on what happened, and the possible San Diego connection.

The two seals were attempting to board a vessel later found to have iranian weapons bound for houthi rebels in yemen. retired lieutenant commander ed hiner spent more than 20 years as a navy seal and says boat raids are among the most dangerous seal operations. lt. cmdr. ed hiner, retired navy seal “everyone that does it in the seal teams realizes that’s one of the sketchiest things we do.” pentagon press secretary air force major general pat ryder / says as of wednesday crews are continuing to search. maj. gen. pat ryder, pentagon press secretary “that effort, it is ongoing, certainly you know we hope that we are able to recover our teammates, our thoughts and prayers are clearly with their families at this time.” a san diego defense official tells kpbs that historically, it’s seals based here who deploy to the central command area in the middle east. a u.s. central command official declined to say whether the seals are attached to a san diego-based team. andrew dyer, kpbs news.

Updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health no longer requires people to isolate if they have covid, but are asymptomatic.

Reporter Alexander Nguyen talks to a local epidemiologist about the change.

Since the pandemic … the guidance has always been to isolate if you’ve tested positive for covid-19. now … the state has updated that guidance. people no longer have to isolate and could return to school or work if they are asymptomatic. rebecca fielding-miller is an epidemiologist at uc san diego. she says while covid cases are no longer overwhelming the health care system … covid is still a very infectious disease. rebecca fielding-miller epidemiologist “i think one thing that's really important to remember about this virus is, it has a really impressive ability to to mutate. and so we've seen that people can get infected over and over and over again.” unlike the state, the c-d-c still recommends that people isolate for 5 days after testing positive for covid … regardless of symptoms. an/kpbs.

San Diego officials marked an important milestone yesterday in the years- long restoration of the Botanical Building in Balboa Park.

Environment reporter Erik Anderson says the top of the iconic building was put into place.

A tall crane, hoisted the cupola to the top of the building. The carefully rebuilt dome resumed its perch on the roof of the wood and steel structure. Forever Balboa Park’s Elizabeth Babcock says it was a moment. Elizabeth Babcock, Forever Balboa Park “To see that symbolic moment of literally the pinnacle of the project, the cupola, being installed just symbolizes for all of us working so hard on this project, what it will mean to the community to have it complete.” Project manager Jim Summers says water was rotting the building’s wood and steel. Jim Summers, EC Constructors “There were a lot of places where water was trapped, steel deteriorated and new steel needed to be put in.” The the 28 and a half million dollar restoration should be done in the summer. Erik Anderson KPBS News.

Many people make resolutions at the start of a new year.

But by spring, those resolutions are often abandoned or forgotten.

Paul Stillman is an assistant professor of marketing at SD-SU, where he’s been researching what motivates people.

He spoke with my colleague Jade Hindmon.

When looking to improve ourselves, we often tend to focus on long term results…. How much weight we hope to lose for example. But, your research suggests that focusing on the short term may be a better strategy. Why?

How do you feel about new year’s resolutions?

TAG: That was SDSU Professor Paul Stillman speaking with KPBS Midday Edition host, Jade Hindmon.

This Saturday, a special screening of a Stephan King film classic takes place in Oceanside, along with some of the cast and crew.

Film critic Beth Accomando has this preview.

Oceanside International Film Festival is screening the 1996 film Thinner followed by a panel this Saturday. The reunion had been planned for last summer but the writers and directors strikes forced them to cancel. Lou Niles, executive director of the festival, is now excited to be bringing director Tom Holland and actors Robert John Burke and Joe Mantegna to the Star Theatre to celebrate the film. You kill my daughter and I curse you thinner… from the best-selling novel by Stephen King’s Thinner, the new shape of terror LOU NILES A little bit of camp. Tom will talk about this. They could have gotten this way with how the film went, but they did it a little campy, and it's a fun film if you like Stephen King and his horror you will like it, if you like Tom Holland horror, Chucky vibe, then you’ll like it. Thinner is one of the more entertaining adaptations of Stephen King’s work. It was chosen because Niles’ wife, Carly Starr Brullo Niles, worked on the film. LOU NILES She was the assistant prop master and on set prop master. So she worked with all the crazy stuff. You'll see the blood, the goo, the pies. And you can ask her about all that on Saturday. The event starts at 4pm with a red carpet reception and then the movie followed by a Q&A and a signing of the new 4K Bluray release. Plus, Niles says… LOU NILES We'll have a specially designed limited edition poster by the artist Scrojo that will be there to sign. And all the funds for buying tickets or buying the posters, it's all for the nonprofit for the film festival. Join the Oceanside International Film Festival for Stephen King’s Thinner, more terror, less filling and all fun. Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.


