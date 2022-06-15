Give Now
The Parker Edison Project

Heaters & Lighters

 June 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT
By Parker Edison / KPBS Public Media
A riveting game of scrabble at the Meridien Arts Headquarters

In this episode we hear the unique part drugs and guns play in the lives of three West Coast creatives.

Music:
• Noa James - No Games

Guests:
• Carleton E. Overstreet Jr. aka ’CEO’ https://instagram.com/sdhiphop5k?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
• Noa James https://www.noajames.net/links
• 7Octoberz https://lnk.bio/7Octoberz
• Micheal Davis https://instagram.com/we_b_toys_ca?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Credits: Parker Edison (Host), Kurt Kohnen (Co-creator), Chris Reyes (Head Editor) and Gene Flo (Music Supervisor)

