Heaters & Lighters
June 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT
In this episode we hear the unique part drugs and guns play in the lives of three West Coast creatives.
Music:
• Noa James - No Games
Guests:
• Carleton E. Overstreet Jr. aka ’CEO’ https://instagram.com/sdhiphop5k?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
• Noa James https://www.noajames.net/links
• 7Octoberz https://lnk.bio/7Octoberz
• Micheal Davis https://instagram.com/we_b_toys_ca?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Credits: Parker Edison (Host), Kurt Kohnen (Co-creator), Chris Reyes (Head Editor) and Gene Flo (Music Supervisor)