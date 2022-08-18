Fresh Glass Debuts on KPBS September 15

Fresh Glass, a lifestyle series highlighting women and BIPOC innovators in food, beverage, and entrepreneurship, debuts September 15 at 8:30pm on KPBS. Created by Cassandra Schaeg and Theresa Hoiles, viewers will join Schaeg on adventures to wineries, breweries, and businesses created by women and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

From the first Native American woman winemaker and her wife creating a path to their dreams to the first Creole woman in the United States to own a winery, Fresh Glass dives into the past, present, and future of industries traditionally underrepresented by women and BIPOC hopefuls.

Season One showcases businesses throughout California. Their backgrounds, personalities and journeys symbolize empowerment, grit, and perseverance. “I am privileged to share the stories of individuals who bet on themselves and took a leap, to pursue their entrepreneurial journey,” says Schaeg.

Directed by two-time Emmy award-winning director, michael taylor, Fresh Glass is produced by NWB Imaging. Fresh Glass is the newest addition to KPBS’s Explore Local Content Program. The Explore Project aims to collaborate with local producers on ideas for programs and series that reflect our diverse and dynamic community and allow audiences to connect over shared experiences.

"One of the key criteria we use to decide if we will bring a show to our lineup is what we call ‘the Explorer Spirit.’ Does the show invite audiences from all walks of life to explore new worlds, discover new ideas and broaden their horizons? Fresh Glass embodies this spirit. When Cassandra and Theresa reached out to me with their show and we saw the pilot, I knew this was something special," says John Decker, KPBS interim associate general manager of content.

Fresh Glass airs Thursdays at 8:30pm from September 15 - October 20 on KPBS-TV with encores airing throughout the year, and streams online and on the PBS video app . It is also scheduled for national syndication in January 2023.

