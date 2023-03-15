New Season of Port of Entry Podcast Begins March 15 with Episodes in English and Spanish

KPBS’ border podcast “ Port of Entry ” is back for season 4 with episodes featuring stories of food and migration. In each of the six episodes, hosts Natalie Gonzalez and Alan Lilienthal meet with newcomers to the borderlands who have impacted the culinary landscape of Baja. This is the first season “Port of Entry” will produce episodes in English and Spanish.

“Many of the people we feature in Port of Entry speak Spanish as their first and only language. It fills us with joy that we can give back to these folks by telling their story in a way where they can share the podcast with their family members in Spanish, especially after they so graciously allowed us into their lives,” says Julio Ortiz Franco, producer for “Port of Entry.”

This season the podcast shares several stories about how food has changed the cities in the borderlands, including episodes on folks who have made Valle de Guadalupe, the famous wine region of northern Baja, their home.

The season kicks off with the story of Elena and Petiane, two Haitian refugees who left their home country to find a way to the US, but after a turn of events decided to make Tijuana their new home.

The trailer is available here .

You can subscribe to the series now by visiting www.portofentrypod.org , or just search “Port of Entry” in your favorite podcast app.

