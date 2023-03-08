Season 4 Trailer and Announcements

Listen • 1:47

Hola Amigos!



We are back after a long hiatus ready and super excited to share a whole new set of stories with you.



This season we will be showcasing stories of newcomers to the borderlands who have impacted the culinary Landscape of Baja.



We also have two important announcements we want to share with you.



We hope you enjoy what we have in store for you, so don't forget to tune in on your favorite platforms. Nos vemos pronto!

