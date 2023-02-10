Give Now
photo of Luca Vega, technical producer and sound designer

Luca Vega

Technical Producer & Sound Designer

Luca Vega is a technical producer and sound designer for KPBS. He provides audio and sound design for the podcast “Port of Entry.” He also assists with technical direction for KPBS’ presentation of “Morning Edition” and “KPBS Midday Edition,” producing promos and local content through audio editing, recording, and mixing.

Luca's musical background and audio experience are crucial to bringing creativity to these projects and programs. He is a drummer and has also released original music composed and produced by himself. Luca is studying for an Advanced Music Production Professional Certificate at Berklee College of Music. He has also worked as a Spanish voice-over artist for over 10 years, recording for different projects like radio and TV commercials, audiobooks, and dubbing.

He's been a voting member of the Latin Grammy Recording Academy since 2014 and a member of the Audio Engineer Society (AES) since 2019.

