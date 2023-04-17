KPBS statement: Our activity on Twitter

Effective Monday, April 17, KPBS will no longer be active on Twitter.

The reason for this decision is two-fold. First, Twitter has not been an effective or reliable platform for KPBS’ audience growth and community dialogue for quite some time, to the point that we removed it as part of our social media strategy in next fiscal year’s operational plan a few weeks ago. Second, Twitter’s recent decision to label NPR and PBS as “government-funded media,” and before that “state-affiliated media,” falsely implies they are propaganda and not editorially independent. These actions undermine the integrity and credibility of NPR, PBS, public media as a system, and KPBS.

We have the utmost confidence in the journalistic integrity and editorial independence of NPR and PBS. KPBS is proud to be a member station of these organizations. We are a separate entity yet rely on them as content partners to help us bring the public media mission and experience to life in San Diego. While KPBS receives federal funding distributed through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting appropriation as outlined in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, the largest revenue source for KPBS comes from membership donations, averaging more than 50% of our total budget.

The good news is we have many other platforms to fulfill our commitment to connect, reflect and serve all of our communities with trusted programming and dialogue. You can always find our trustworthy journalism and compelling programming on 89.5 FM, KPBS-TV, kpbs.org, the KPBS mobile app, newsletters, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Thank you for being part of the KPBS family.

