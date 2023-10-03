KPBS General Manager Deanna Mackey Named 2023 Latino Leader of Influence

KPBS General Manager Deanna Mackey has been named a 2023 Latino Leader of Influence by the San Diego Business Journal and the San Diego County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The award honors 50 regional Latino leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego’s workplaces and communities.

Mackey is an executive leader and journalist who has been committed to equity for women and girls, particularly women of color, throughout her more than 30-year career in nonprofit management and executive leadership in media.

Prior to joining KPBS as general manager in 2022, she was president of the Public Television Major Market Group (PTMMG), a consortium of the 40 largest PBS member stations in the U.S. Previously, she worked for 25 years at KPBS, serving as COO in her final six years.

In 2015, Mackey co-founded Public Media Women in Leadership to provide mentorship and training for women in her industry and address issues of gender inequity in public media.

She is vice-chair of the board of directors of Parks, California and a board member of the CDP, the Contributor Development Partnership. For 13 years, she served as a Girl Scout troop leader.

Mackey was named to the Class of 2023 Cool Women by the Girl Scouts San Diego. She has also received the Hera Heroine Leadership Award from Hera Hub, Outstanding Alumnus honor from SDSU’s Daily Aztec newspaper, named a YWCA Tribute to Women & Industry honoree for her work mentoring women at KPBS and the Girl Scouts, and was named one of five “Women Who Move the City” by San Diego Magazine.

