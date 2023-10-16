Give Now
Travis Tamasese Joins KPBS as Chief of Staff

By KPBS Staff
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT

Travis Tamasese has joined KPBS as its inaugural Chief of Staff. Travis will report to General Manager Deanna Mackey and serve as a member of the senior leadership team.

As chief of staff, Travis will guide collaboration and coordination within cross-departmental projects and build relationships with community leaders and groups.

“I am very happy Travis has joined KPBS as its inaugural chief of staff. His expertise in strategic planning and cross-functional team building will be pivotal as we embark on a number of station priorities, including an arts and culture content initiative and a democracy engagement project. He will also be representing KPBS in the community, and meeting with local leaders and organizations to deepen our involvement throughout the county,” says Deanna Mackey, KPBS general manager.

Travis has spent more than 10 years working in public education and served most recently as the deputy chief of staff and director of strategy and policy at San José State University. Prior to that he served as chief of staff in student affairs at Cal State Long Beach. He has led multiple functional areas and initiatives focused on expanding student access to resources, internal and external communications, diversity, equity, and inclusion, budget allocation, and strategic planning.

Travis earned his BA in English from Cal State Fullerton and later this year will complete his Masters in Human Rights Practice from the University of Arizona.

