KPBS Presents Songs of the Holiday Season in a New Locally-Produced Special

KPBS presents a joyful holiday special featuring seven of San Diego's most talented choirs, celebrating and sharing the power and grace of the holiday season in multiple denominations. The one-hour show will premiere November 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV.

The featured choirs are:

The KPBS Holiday Special was produced in partnership with the Choral Consortium of San Diego , a service organization composed of choruses and individuals who support the choral art from throughout San Diego County. There are approximately 70 choirs who are part of the Choral Consortium.

“The KPBS Holiday Special is our gift to the community for the holidays. We want to share the emotions of the season and what better way than through song. Partnering with the Choral Consortium and the individual choirs to produce this broadcast special was very rewarding. I hope those who watch or listen will enjoy every minute,” says John Decker, senior director of content development, KPBS.

All performances were recorded live by KPBS’ production team at houses of worship throughout the San Diego and Tijuana area.

The KPBS Holiday Special will be broadcast on KPBS TV throughout November and December, and be available to stream on the PBS app or at video.kpbs.org. An audio version will also be broadcast on KPBS radio throughout December.