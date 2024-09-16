Public Matters Initiative Strives to Expand Culture of Community Involvement

KPBS has announced the launch of a content hub on its website and weekly news segments starting September 16, 2024 as part of its new Public Matters initiative at kpbs.org/publicmatters .

Public Matters strives to expand the culture of community involvement through increased public conversation and news coverage of issues that matter to our region, specifically within communities that are often left on the fringes of political power.

“This is about you and your neighborhood – what do you need to make positive change happen? How can we have difficult conversations and listen to each other respectfully, perhaps agreeing to disagree, but walk away in understanding rather than walking away in anger. Public Matters is here to help,” said Deanna Mackey, KPBS general manager.

KPBS hopes to inspire and empower people to participate in local task forces, community boards, groups, government meetings and informal neighborhood gatherings, and provide input on policies and practices that reflect the needs of their community.

Over the next two years, leading up to and beyond the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, Public Matters will provide news stories on politics and governance; facilitated, in-person discussions around important issues that often divide us; and helpful resources and explainers to ensure all San Diegans understand and act upon their opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

“Participating in the democratic process means more than voting in an election. It is ongoing involvement in community groups and institutions that make decisions that impact our lives on a daily basis. The Public Matters initiative reminds us we are part of something bigger than ourselves and our voice is needed to make us stronger together,” said Mackey.

KPBS will have weekly news stories covering the state of our democracy, the impact of government policies, and how people are working to make a difference here locally. These stories will be on the Public Matters webpage, on KPBS’ social media and on Evening Edition , its nightly news broadcast on KPBS TV.

In the coming months, events will be added to the Public Matters hub, as well as the launch of StoryCorps’ One Small Step in San Diego. One Small Step facilitates and shares conversations between strangers with different political views in an effort to remind the country of the humanity in all of us, even those with whom we disagree. The conversations will be recorded and KPBS will feature the interviews on broadcast and digital platforms, and share the experiences via events and community town hall discussions. The project will partner with local community and nonprofit organizations that support respectful dialogue.

Public Matters is an innovative partnership between independent, nonprofit news organizations KPBS, inewsource and Voice of San Diego.

As part of the partnership, both inewsource and Voice of San Diego will create political/governance content for their own platforms and that will be featured on KPBS TV, radio and kpbs.org/publicmatters .

Public Matters is generously funded by Joan and Irwin Jacobs. The Jacobs’ gave $3 million to KPBS in March 2024 for the Public Matters initiative. The gift will fund the democracy project for three years. KPBS intends to develop an endowment to support governance and civics reporting with the launch of the democracy project.

