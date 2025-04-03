‘The Finest’ Podcast Shares the Stories that Make San Diego’s Culture Unique

KPBS has announced the release of a new podcast called “The Finest,” with episodes featuring stories about people, places and movements that make the San Diego region’s arts and culture scene unique. The first episode is available for listening on April 3.

“ The Finest ” focuses on people-driven stories, uncovering movements and trends that are shaping our region’s culture.

“What makes San Diego the finest isn't just the food, shows or art, it's the people and stories behind it all. San Diegans have many reasons to take immense pride in the creativity that surrounds us,” says Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS arts reporter and host of “The Finest.”

Through personal stories and critical perspectives, each episode brings forward the artists, advocates and ideas driving change and pushing boundaries in the region’s cultural landscape, making San Diego not just "America's Finest City" but also the finest region.

The first six episodes of Season 1 are:

EPISODE 1 | PARU Tea: How the viral matcha spot is transforming tea culture with love and purpose PREMIERES APRIL 3

EPISODE 2 | Making it in music: How do you create a local music scene in a ‘superstar

economy’? PREMIERES APRIL 10

EPISODE 3 | San Diego’s Poets Laureate on being ‘government artists’ and knocking

poetry off its pedestal PREMIERES APRIL 17

EPISODE 4 | Spotify is changing, so one indie artist is advocating for fairness in a stream-heavy world PREMIERES MAY 1

EPISODE 5 | When better sleep silences a painter’s muse — now what? PREMIERES MAY 8

EPISODE 6 | San Diego’s last alt-weekly stops the presses, but it’s not giving up yet

PREMIERES MAY 15

Listen to the trailer here .

KPBS recently expanded its Arts Desk with the addition of an editor, podcast host and podcast producer. KPBS’ arts coverage includes arts reporting, an events calendar, a newsletter and programming including national shows like “Austin City Limits” and “Great Performances,” and locally produced shows such as “ Theatre Corner ,” “ Out of the Boondocks ” and “ Rap Diego .”

“KPBS has long been a place San Diegans turn to for arts and culture news and programming. We are continually asked to do more and to tell the stories that don’t make the headlines. . With the creation of our Arts Desk and doubling the size of our team, KPBS is able to tell these stories as only public media can,” says Nancy Worlie, KPBS chief content officer.

“The Finest” is funded by the Prebys Foundation through a grant to advance the arts.

Listen to “The Finest” wherever you get your podcasts and at kpbs.org/thefinest .

