Christian Flores-Carignan

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV The story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II.