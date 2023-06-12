Leon MessenieDirector of Engineering
Leon Messenie is a former KPBS staff member.
Leon Messenie has worked in the engineering department at KPBS for 32 years and currently serves as the Director of Engineering. Leon has also worked as a freelance engineer for several media networks, specializing in sports audio engineering. Leon Messenie started his career in the commercial broadcasting industry at KREX Grand Junction, Colorado. He then moved on to KTNV and KVBC in Las Vegas, Nevada before moving to San Diego and joining KPBS. Leon is a past member of the PBS Enterprise Technology Advisory Committee where he served as Chairman for four years.
