Marshall Martin Onifrio Morytko

Marshall Martin Onifrio MorytkoCanvasser
Federal authorities have restricted helicopter flights near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The move comes days after a deadly collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter.
Premieres Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2. Head to desert oasis Springs Preserve for treasures that are sure to heat up the market, including a Harry Kellar illusion head, a Dinh Van-designed Cartier gold ring and Tiffany glass mosaics. Which treasure is the episode's top find?
A documentary deconstructs the true crime genre, an obsessive worms his way into a pop star's entourage, and more standouts from Sundance 2025.
A series of orders from the Trump administration have the potential to disrupt the delivery of life-saving medications to HIV positive people. Here's what a disruption of this drug regimen would mean.
Premieres Sundays, Feb. 2 - 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. Season 2 promises more laughs and heartwarming connections as we see Gemma Arterton return as Sophie Straw, the nation’s favorite TV comedy star, navigating her newfound fame and career, a group of good friends, while her romance with Dennis, played by Arsher Ali, is full of promise. However, with new opportunities come new challenges; will Sophie be able to embrace her real life and challenge outdated cultural conventions?
The Chinese chatbot took the world by storm and rattled stock markets. But lost in all the attention was a focus on how the company is collecting and storing data.
- San Diego City Council repeals controversial footnote targeting Southeastern neighborhoods
- Encanto neighbors say their infrastructure can’t support the ‘granny towers’ coming to backyards
- Local faith leaders turn to Escondido Police for clarity during federal immigration operations
- San Diego Mayor 'exploring options' after surprise council vote seeking repeal of landmark housing program
- Caroline Kennedy calls her cousin, RFK Jr., a 'predator' ahead of his confirmation hearings