LMSV School District mental health grant cut early by Trump administration

Federal grant funding that helps employ 30 mental health professionals across the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will be terminated early by the Trump administration, it was announced this week.

The district was notified Tuesday in a letter from the U.S. Department of Education that its school-based mental health grant will be terminated two years early.

The letter states that the grant "provides funding for programs that reflect the prior administration's priorities and policy preferences and conflict with those of the current administration" and is "inconsistent with, and no longer effectuates, the best interest of the federal government and will not be continued."

The grant was intended to provide $11 million through 2028, but will end effective this December, resulting in a cut of about $6 million, according to the school district.

LMSV Superintendent David Feliciano said the loss of funding that supports employment of social workers and counselors will likely impact a variety of district services that aid students receiving mental health and special education services.

Those services address student mental health crises, behavioral support, social skill development, and outreach efforts to help families with housing and food insecurity and other basic needs, according to the district.

"We were shocked to learn that the Trump administration doesn't consider school-based mental health and special education services to be in "the best interest of the federal government,"' Feliciano said.

The Associated Press reported that the grant's recipients nationwide received similar notifications on Tuesday, which will result in $1 billion in grant funding canceled.

Department of Education officials wrote in a notice to members of Congress that it "plans to re-envision and re-compete its mental health program funds to more effectively support students' behavioral health needs."