Study: Half of San Diego County families with young kids struggle with costs

The federal poverty level is largely based on the cost of food . For the last 10 years, the nonprofit United Way has factored in costs like housing, child care and health care to measure the real cost of living in California .

The most recent census data show a family of four — with two adults, one preschooler and one school-aged child — would need at least $116,000 in income to cover all of those costs in San Diego County. That’s according to the organization’s latest report , released Tuesday.

Their analysis found that a third of households in San Diego County don’t earn enough to pay for housing, food, transportation and other basic needs. That goes up to nearly half of households with children under 6.

“The two primary barriers that are preventing families (from making) ends meet are the cost of housing and the cost of child care,” said Henry Gascon, who directs United Ways of California’s policy development.

The cost of child care creates impossible choices, said Ivonne Sonato-Vega. She lives in Sonoma County and has five kids.

“I work full time to make sure we have health coverage, but that also means I'm away from my children and have to pay for childbcare,” she said. “It's a constant balancing act, working so we can qualify for basic needs like insurance, but then spending part of that paycheck just to make it possible to work.”

The study recommends policymakers expand affordable child care, public benefits and tax credits for families with young children.

Eligible families can get up to $4,798 this year through the California Earned Income Tax Credit and the Young Child Tax Credit . The study found that more than 22% of eligible households do not claim the income tax credit.

California assemblymember Mark González, D-54, has introduced a bill in the state Legislature that would expand the child tax credit to families with older children. By 2028, families with kids up to 18 years old would be eligible, or up to 23 years old if they’re attending college.

In the meantime, United Ways of California said free tax filing could make tax credits more accessible for families who need them most.