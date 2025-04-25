THEATRE CORNER: Remembering Dea Hurston

Premieres Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In this special memorial episode, we honor the remarkable Dea Hurston, a trailblazing playwright and philanthropist whose legacy includes the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad, Calif. Dea's unwavering dedication to diversity and inclusion in the arts has left an indelible mark on our community, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their creative dreams.

Watch On Your Schedule: THEATRE CORNER is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

NWB Imaging THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor

Credit: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018.