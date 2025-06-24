Give Now
Meet the Team
Maxim Gantman

Audience and Member Services Supervisor

Maxim Gantman serves as the audience and member services supervisor at KPBS where he oversees the audience and member services representatives as well as the lobby staff. In this role, Max ensures the delivery of exceptional customer service to members, listeners, viewers and the general public. His team handles a wide range of inquiries related to donations, radio and television programming, KPBS Passport, news content and other station-related topics.

Max began his career at KPBS in 2012 as an audience and member services representative, bringing with him over 20 years of customer service experience. He holds a master’s degree in history from California State University San Marcos (CSUSM). Beyond his professional work, Max has been a dedicated volunteer with FIRST Robotics for nearly a decade, serving in various capacities including core values and project judge, head judge, and judge advisor. He also served on the board of the Southern California Robotics League.

Currently, Max is taking a pause from volunteer activities to focus on his growing family and enjoys spending free time with family exploring the San Diego Zoo, Safari Park, and SeaWorld.

