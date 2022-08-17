Go to: Case count | Latest news | Symptoms and transmission | Testing | Vaccines
In August, San Diego County leaders and public health officials declared a state of emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."
San Diego County
Confirmed & Probable Cases
170
Source: San Diego County Health and Human Services (8/15/2022)
County residents can receive real-time information about the impact of monkeypox in the region along with details about available services via text. People can sign up to receive messages by texting COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.
Overview
Symptoms | Infectious period | Transmission | Prevention | Diagnosis and isolation
Symptoms
Monkeypox might start with symptoms like the flu, with fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches. Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the person can develop a rash or sores. The sores will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. They can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful and itchy.
The rash or sores may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus (butt) but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or inside the mouth. They may also be limited to one part of the body.
People with monkeypox may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. Most with monkeypox will develop the rash or sores. Some people have reported developing a rash or sores before (or without) the flu-like symptoms.
Infectious period
Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks.
Transmission
Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling. Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox that haven't been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox can be spread through:
- Direct skin-skin contact with rash lesions
- Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing
- Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone
- Sharing utensils, cups, towels or unwashed clothing
- Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox)
Monkeypox is NOT spread through:
- Casual brief conversations
- Walking by someone with monkeypox, like in a grocery store
Prevention
There are number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:
- Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner's body, including on the genitals and anus
- Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes
- Practicing good hand hygiene
- Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms
- Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus
- Avoiding contact with infected animals
Diagnosis and isolation
If you have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms, avoid crowds, close contact with others, and seek medical care for further testing and evaluation. If you do not have a health care provider or healthcare insurance, contact your local health department about any available resources. You may also contact the Department of Healthcare Services for more available resources.
Testing
- You must have a rash with fluid-filled lesions similar to blisters to get a monkeypox test.
- The monkeypox test is done on your skin with a swab at a clinic by a health care provider. The swab is rubbed against lesions on your skin, or parts of your rash, and then sent to a specialized lab for monkeypox testing.
- A preliminary lab test result should be available in a few days. While you are waiting, be sure to take steps to care for yourself and others:
- Stay home and away from others.
- Put off travel on public transportation and domestic and international travel.
- Contact your sex partner(s) and people you have had close contact with since the start of your symptoms.
- Protect any pets.
Vaccines
Where to get vaccinated?
The vaccine is in limited supply. Please continue to monitor the county website for more information.
Who should get vaccinated?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who may be more likely to get monkeypox, including:
- People who may have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox; or
- People who know one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox; or
- People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox.
Based on CDC and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance, the County of San Diego is currently prioritizing vaccination for:
- People who have been identified by known cases as intimate or otherwise close contacts of a person diagnosed with monkeypox.
- Those who have been intimate or otherwise had skin-to-skin contact with a person who has a monkeypox-like rash.