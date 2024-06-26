Mpox cases increase as San Diego County heads into summer months

The number of local Mpox cases are on the rise, prompting San Diego County public health officials Tuesday to encourage the public to get vaccinated for the virus before attending large summer events.

The county has recorded seven Mpox (formerly called Monkeypox) cases in May and June, mirroring 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles.

In 2024, San Diego County has recorded on average one or two new Mpox cases a month. Of the recent cases, four were among people who had not been vaccinated for it.

"It's important for people to get both doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to protect themselves against the Mpox virus," County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia said. "We know the summer brings more opportunities for events and festivals that could increase the spread of Mpox, so now is a great time to get the vaccine or finish both doses and encourage friends to do the same."

The county saw an outbreak of Mpox in 2022, mostly impacting people in the LGBTQ+ community, but anyone is susceptible to the illness, which can be passed through close physical contact.

Infections usually cause rashes or sores throughout the body that can last for two to four weeks. Rashes can happen in sensitive areas and can be extremely painful. Often, but not always, people with Mpox experience flu-like symptoms before the rash or sores appear, according to a statement from the county.

The JYNNEOS vaccine provides protection against Mpox and is available at county public health clinics. People can also talk to their health care provider, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 211 for help finding the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, people who have received only one dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine should get their second dose 28 days later for maximum protection. If past the 28 days, officials recommend getting the second dose as soon as possible.