Overview

Scroll to:

Symptoms | Infectious period | Transmission | Prevention | Diagnosis and isolation



Symptoms

Mpox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later. Know the symptoms of mpox and when to contact a healthcare professional.

More information⟶



Infectious period

Mpox can spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks.



Transmission

Mpox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling. Mpox can spread through touching materials used by a person with mpox that haven't been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.

Mpox can be spread through:

Direct skin-skin contact with rash lesions

Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing

Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone

Sharing utensils, cups, towels or unwashed clothing

Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has mpox)

Mpox is NOT spread through:



Casual brief conversations

Walking by someone with mpox, like in a grocery store

Prevention

There are number of ways to prevent the spread of mpox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner's body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Diagnosis and isolation

If you have a new or an unexplained rash or other symptoms, avoid crowds, close contact with others, and seek medical care for further testing and evaluation. If you do not have a health care provider or healthcare insurance, contact your local health department about any available resources. You may also contact the Department of Healthcare Services for more available resources.

Source: California Department of Public Health