CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Everyday Venice

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand

On this episode, we learn from the rich tradition of Venice's cucina povera to prepare rustic, yet vibrant dishes. First, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges makes Venetian Rice and Peas (Risi e Bisi), a creamy dish that uses a bright green vegetable broth as its secret ingredient.

By Connie Miller. Courtesy of American Public Television Venetian Rice and Peas (Risi e Bisi)

Then, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Polenta with Shrimp and Tomatoes.

Finally, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark bake Venetian Cornmeal and Currant Cookies studded with liqueur-soaked fruit.

By Connie Miller. Courtesy of American Public Television Venetian Cornmeal and Currant Cookies studded with liqueur-soaked fruit

About Season 5:

Season 5 of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform the way America cooks and eats. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their sources of inspiration result in a new style of home cooking. Host Chris Kimball and his team of cooks find techniques to help viewers produce bigger, bolder, simpler dishes with less time and effort.

Everyday Venice (Season 5, Episode 10)

Join The Conversation - Share Recipes:

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street is on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and you can follow @177MilkStreet on Twitter. Follow @cpkimball on Twitter. #MilkStreetTV

Credits:

Presented by WGBH and distributed by American Public Television.