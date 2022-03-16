Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

This documentary charts the rise of the comedian, actor and entertainer who became the improbable wartime leader. For some he was the political lightweight, whose approval ratings had slipped and was not trusted to deal with the rising tensions with Russia. But in the last few weeks Volodymyr Zelenskyy's uncompromising stand — which has led to this current face off with Vladimir Putin — has transformed his image and popularity, both at home and abroad.

The film explores the man behind the series of game changing social media and television appearances which have encapsulated the defiant response of a nation. What motivates him? How did he transform from joker to leader and what is the next chapter of his story?

Zelenskyy: The Man Who Took On Putin

