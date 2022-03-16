Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Zelenskyy: The Man Who Took on Putin

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM PDT
Official portrait of President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Aug. 26, 2019.
President.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Official portrait of President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Aug. 26, 2019.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

This documentary charts the rise of the comedian, actor and entertainer who became the improbable wartime leader. For some he was the political lightweight, whose approval ratings had slipped and was not trusted to deal with the rising tensions with Russia. But in the last few weeks Volodymyr Zelenskyy's uncompromising stand — which has led to this current face off with Vladimir Putin — has transformed his image and popularity, both at home and abroad.

The film explores the man behind the series of game changing social media and television appearances which have encapsulated the defiant response of a nation. What motivates him? How did he transform from joker to leader and what is the next chapter of his story?
Zelenskyy: The Man Who Took On Putin

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News