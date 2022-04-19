CROSSING SOUTH: Tuetanicos, Vet Volunteers & Lobster Bistro

Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 at 3:30 on KPBS TV + Monday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

First stop is breakfast: we check out a hidden little taco place that slaps on blobs of bone marrow that tastes oh-so-good.

Next we meet Robin Gunther from the Baja California Spay Neuter Foundation, who has spearheaded efforts to reduce the stray animals in Tijuana and beyond. We visit a special cat sterilization event where locals are helped to sterilize their animals. Cross-border collaboration makes it all happen, minds and hearts are changing.

For dinner, we get to try a new lobster place, not in Puerto Nuevo, but near the border in Tijuana.

By Ryan Marshall. Courtesy Of Centurion5.Com A lobster plate from La Casa de la Langosta Bistro located near the border in Tijuana. Mexico.

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH premieres March 24!

Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In eight brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club.

And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 11 Preview

