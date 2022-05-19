Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Appraisal: John Rae Oil with Paper Collage, ca. 1915

Catch captivating appraisals at Colonial Williamsburg during ROADSHOW’s final hour in Virginia, including a Marvel Silver Age comics collection, a 1969 Rolex Explorer watch, and a 17th C. Tibetan bronze Buddha. One is $30,000 to $100,000!

Photo by Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 Martin Gammon (left) appraises a 1965 Emmet Gowin Thesis Project, in Williamsburg, Va. Sept. 28, 2021. ​​ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Colonial Williamsburg, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Photo by Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 Kevin Zavian (left) appraises a Joe “Iron Man” McGinnity ring, ca. 1900, in Williamsburg, Va. ​​Sept. 28, 2021. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Colonial Williamsburg, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

