The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach

Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

A Legendary Concert Re-Mastered With Four Previously Unreleased Tracks

On Feb. 18, 2006, The Rolling Stones performed from Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. With an audience of 1.5 million people, it was one of the biggest free concerts ever and a legendary moment in Rock and Roll history. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts played an epic set of hits and new songs, while the crowd waved Brazilian and British flags on a beautiful tropical evening.

With incredible staging and graphics, this fully restored and re-mastered concert from their “A Bigger Bang” world tour now includes four previously unreleased tracks: “Tumbling Dice,” “Oh No, Not You Again,” “This Place Is Empty” and “Sympathy For The Devil.”

Sneak Peek! The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang

