FRONT AND CENTER: Sangeeta Kaur and Friends

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT
Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand with PBS Video App

While traveling the world as an operatic vocalist, Sangeeta Kaur was introduced to the power of spiritual mantra as well as the discipline of yogic practices that have influenced her musical expression. Her performance for FRONT AND CENTER showcases her innovation and creativity, merging classical and contemporary music approaches for a performance enhanced by gorgeous visuals, graphics, and costuming.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the concert features a guest appearance by Jon Anderson of YES and backed by world class musicians who have worked with Wings, Jimmy Buffett, and more icons of the industry, the set includes Sangeeta’s original composition “In All of Time” and a stunning rendition of “Les Feuilles Mortes” set in a virtual magical forest.

FRONT AND CENTER showcases an eclectic variety of musicians, from industry veterans to emerging artists, in an intimate setting that uniquely connects an artist to their fans. Artists play their defining hits and introduce new work in a dynamic hour of music and banter about life on the road, songwriting influences, and the hard work and heartbreak that come before the sold-out shows and crowded award shelves. Season 10 spans Rock to Country to Americana to New Age. Artists include: Glen Campbell, Lady A, Old Dominion, John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas, Tommy Emmanuel, Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Sangeeta Kaur, and Maddie & Tae.

Executive Producers Don Maggi and Denis J. Gallagher. Distributed by American Public Television
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
