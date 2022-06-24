Give Now
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Ode to Armenia

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 24, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT
Lahmajun (Armenian Flatbread)
Andrew Janjigian. Courtesy of American Public Telelvision
Andrew Janjigian
Lahmajun (Armenian Flatbread)

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

On "Ode to Armeniam," hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make classic Lahmajun (Armenian Flatbread).Testing expert Jack Bishop talks all things lentils. Test cook Dan Souza makes Vospov Kofte (Red Lentil Kofte) with host Bridget Lancaster.

Vospov Kofte(Red Lentil Kofte)
Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
Vospov Kofte(Red Lentil Kofte)

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

