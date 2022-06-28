AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Breakfast with a Kick

Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwiches.

Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwich

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Bridget Lancaster his top picks for ElectricGooseneck Kettles, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews gadgets that keep coffee hot.

Testcook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.

Carl Tremblay. Courtesy of American Public Television Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs



Distributed by American Public Television.