Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Breakfast with a Kick

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
Test cook Elle Simone (right) Scott makes Bridget (left) Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.
Carl Tremblay. Courtesy of American Public Television
Test cook Elle Simone (right) Scott makes Bridget (left) Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.

Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwiches.

Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwich
Daniel J. van Ackere. Courtesy of American Public Television
Egg, Kimchi, and Avocado Sandwich

Equipment expert Adam Ried shares with host Bridget Lancaster his top picks for ElectricGooseneck Kettles, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews gadgets that keep coffee hot.

Testcook Elle Simone Scott makes Bridget Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs.

Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs
Carl Tremblay. Courtesy of American Public Television
Spanish Migaswith Fried Eggs

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News