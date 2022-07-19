Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Perfectly Fried Seafood

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT
The ultimate Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Tartar Sauce
Daniel J. van Ackere/ Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Ashley Moore
The ultimate Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Tartar Sauce

Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make the ultimate Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Tartar Sauce. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for pepper mills, and testing expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget and Julia to a horseradish tasting. Science expert Dan Souza harnesses science to handle extra fry oil. Test cook Keith Dresser makes Julia show stopping Rhode Island-Style Fried Calamari.

Rhode Island-Style Calamari
Carl Tremblay/ Courtesy of American Public Television
Rhode Island-Style Fried Calamari

Crispy Fish Sandwiches With Tartar Sauce
In New England, a fish sandwich usually includes a generous piece of fried haddock or cod topped with lettuce and creamy tartar sauce.
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News