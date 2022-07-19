AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Perfectly Fried Seafood

Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make the ultimate Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Tartar Sauce. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares his top picks for pepper mills, and testing expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget and Julia to a horseradish tasting. Science expert Dan Souza harnesses science to handle extra fry oil. Test cook Keith Dresser makes Julia show stopping Rhode Island-Style Fried Calamari.

Carl Tremblay/ Courtesy of American Public Television Rhode Island-Style Fried Calamari

Crispy Fish Sandwiches With Tartar Sauce In New England, a fish sandwich usually includes a generous piece of fried haddock or cod topped with lettuce and creamy tartar sauce. Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode is available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, follow @TestKitchen on Twitter.

Distributed by American Public Television.