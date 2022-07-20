Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand

Host Kelly Corrigan invites notable guests to engage in long-form conversations about what makes them tick. We also meet the people that motivate and inspire these famous guests.

On this episode, Corrigan talks with Kate Bowler, a writer and professor at Duke University’s Divinity School where she has dedicated her academic efforts to understanding the evolution of the Prosperity Gospel in megachurches. At age 35, her own faith was challenged with a stage four colon cancer diagnosis. She shares with Kelly how it led her to investigate the problematic nature of positivity and ways to grapple with death.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Kate Bowler

Bestselling author and stage 4 cancer patient Kate Bowler (Duke Divinity professor and host of Everything Happens podcast) asks as many questions as she answers. Where did we get our ideas about what’s fair, what can be manifested, what we’re owed? When it comes to cultural messages of self help, what’s true and what’s a bunch of profitable nonsense? After Kelly sat down with Kate on the set of her PBS show TELL ME MORE , she met up with bestselling author Arthur C. Brooks, a happiness researcher who writes for The Atlantic and teaches at Harvard.

