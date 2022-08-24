Ukrainian refugee finds true meaning of her homeland's Independence Day

Eugenia Brodsky has left her life in Ukraine behind. But her country is in her heart and mind everyday.

"I so miss home so much. I just want to open the door of my apartment and come in, and I want to see everybody!" Brodsky said.

She dreams of a day when she can return to a life she used to live. Thinking of it brought her to tears.

But on August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day — for a country she longs to see — Brodsky's heart is with the people who have survived the unimaginable.

Mira Rubin, President of House of Ukraine The city of Carlsbad issued a proclamation on Ukrainian Independence Day with families, August 24, 2022

"I just remember these people, and they are all wonderful ..." she said. "I can see very kind people (here), but ... I miss our people so much."

When the war broke out, Brodsky, her husband and their two boys were on vacation. They managed to make their way to San Diego through Tijuana.

That was seven months ago.

She said knowing that other loved ones are so far away and in danger is tough but their fighting spirit gives her hope.

"When I see all of these kind shiny faces I’m just proud to be part of these faces and I start to be more brave," she said.

And while their journey has not been easy, they have made it their mission to help families in Ukraine by holding art sales and exhibits in different cities that feature Ukrainian artists. So far they’ve raised over $10,000.

"Most of these artists are in Ukraine now and they placed on this edge between life and death," Brodsky said.

She said when she sees the faces of her own sons she sees the Ukrainian soldiers, their sacrifice, it fills her with emotion.

"They’re all sons. All sons of our nature, of our land and of our people and of course it hurts, it hurts so much everyday. It’s like two feelings, pain and love. Everyday I can feel it."

Brodsky said that after 31 years of independence, she finally feels like she knows what the day truly means for Ukraine.

"I know what I’m celebrating now. This day is not just a day of concert and fireworks, this day is our pain, it’s our love it’s our hope."

