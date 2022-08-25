THE KATE: Kandace Springs
Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App
On this episode, Kandace Springs brings a stunning mix of beauty, jazz, soul and pop to THE KATE. With her all-female band, she performs songs from her 2020 album "The Women Who Raised Me." In a funky yet sophisticated set, Springs delivers songs to honor her vocal influences including: Nina Simone's on "I Put a Spell on You," Bonnie Raitt's vocals on "I Can't Make You Love Me," and Lauryn Hill's "Ex- Factor."
Kandace Springs is on Facebook + Instagram + @KandaceSprings
About the Series:
THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.
