THE KATE: Kandace Springs

On this episode, Kandace Springs brings a stunning mix of beauty, jazz, soul and pop to THE KATE. With her all-female band, she performs songs from her 2020 album "The Women Who Raised Me." In a funky yet sophisticated set, Springs delivers songs to honor her vocal influences including: Nina Simone's on "I Put a Spell on You," Bonnie Raitt's vocals on "I Can't Make You Love Me," and Lauryn Hill's "Ex- Factor."

Kandace Springs is on Facebook + Instagram + @KandaceSprings

Nick Sonsini / Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc. Kandace Springs is a picture of pure joy as she sings through songs by Billie Holiday, Nora Jones, Ella Fitzgerald and more, all of whom are featured in her recent album release titled, "The Women Who Raised Me" on this episode of THE KATE.

THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

