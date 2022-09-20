THE GOOD ROAD: On The Burmese Border: Free Burma Ranger

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

The Burmese border is home base to an organization called the Free Burma Rangers, headed by Dave Eubank. The Free Burma Rangers serve around the world in combat zones, rescuing civilians from the frontlines of conflict and documenting atrocities in places like Myanmar and Syria. Dave's entire family - his wife and three children - are involved in the work of engaging and helping wounded civilians caught in conflict.

Courtesy of American Public Television The Burmese border is home base to the Free Burma Rangers, founded by Dave Eubank. They serve around the world in combat zones, rescuing civilians and documenting atrocities in places like Myanmar and Syria.

Craig Martin and Earl Bridges try to keep up on horseback as they work out with the rangers on the "Ranger Runs" and wading through swamps as they train in Northern Thailand. They learn how challenging and stressful the work is, and how sharing love and hope with desperate people presents a new level of complexity and extreme danger.

Courtesy of American Public Television Craig Martin and Earl Bridges try to keep up on horseback as they work out with the rangers on the "Ranger Runs" and wading through swamps as they train in Northern Thailand.

Currently, the Free Burma Rangers are in the middle of the struggle between military oppression and the regular citizenry of Myanmar. At great risk to their lives, Dave Eubank and his family are proving that love and good cannot just survive but even thrive in the midst of evil and injustice.

Courtesy of American Public Television The Burmese border is home base to the Free Burma Rangers, founded by Dave Eubank. They serve around the world in combat zones, rescuing civilians and documenting atrocities in places like Myanmar and Syria.

About the Series:

THE GOOD ROAD explores the complicated cocktail that is created when charity is introduced into a mixture of culture, politics, religion and history. In Season 2, each half-hour episode reveals a unique and astonishing location and an engaging cast of characters. Hosts Earl Bridges and Craig Martin – longtime philanthropy veterans, globetrotters and best friends – trek around the world to meet people who are making a difference.

Your web browser is not supported THE GOOD ROAD

Watch on Your Schedule:

This film is available on demand now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Join the Conversation:

THE GOOD ROAD is on Facebook, Instagram + @thegoodroadtv on Twitter / Free Burma Rangers on Facebook + Instagram + @FreeBurmaRangrs on Twitter