187: The Rise of the Latino Vote
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App
The documentary chronicles Proposition 187, a California ballot measure passed in 1994 that sought to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. While the initiative was meant to keep the “immigrant threat” at bay, it mobilized non-immigrants and immigrants in Latino communities as well as their allies across the state.
The political awakening of this powerful group would dramatically change the state’s electoral politics, transforming the state into a Blue and progressive state for the first time. Proposition 187 created new and enduring political faultlines across California and across the nation as well as molded the political careers of a new generation of leaders.
Watch a pivotal moment in California history unfold through more than 20 interviews with major political figures, artists and thinkers from across the state including:
- California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo
- Former California State Senator and current LA City Councilmember Gil Cedillo
- Former California State senate President pro tempore Kevin de León
- Mexican American Legal Defense & Education Fund (MALDEF) president Thomas Saenz
- California State Assembly speaker emeritus Fabian Núñez
- The first Latina in history to be elected to the California State Legislature Gloria Molina
- Former California State Senate Majority leader and member of the California State Assembly Richard Polanco
- and more...
Producer: KCET / Directed by Dignicraft film and art collective