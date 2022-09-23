187: The Rise of the Latino Vote

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

The documentary chronicles Proposition 187, a California ballot measure passed in 1994 that sought to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. While the initiative was meant to keep the “immigrant threat” at bay, it mobilized non-immigrants and immigrants in Latino communities as well as their allies across the state.

The political awakening of this powerful group would dramatically change the state’s electoral politics, transforming the state into a Blue and progressive state for the first time. Proposition 187 created new and enduring political faultlines across California and across the nation as well as molded the political careers of a new generation of leaders.

Cristina Vasquez on the Anti-187 March of Tens of Thousands

Watch a pivotal moment in California history unfold through more than 20 interviews with major political figures, artists and thinkers from across the state including:



Fabian Núñez: From Youth Organizer to California Lawmaker

Watch On Your Schedule:

Watch online now at https://video.kpbs.org

Chon Noriega: Art Helps Us Focus and Shift

Producer: KCET / Directed by Dignicraft film and art collective