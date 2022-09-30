Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

The new documentary “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” is a rich and nuanced portrait of the woman known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Born in Dorchester County, Maryland — 2022 marks her bicentennial celebration — Tubman escaped north to Philadelphia in 1849, covering more than 100 miles alone.

Harriet Tubman: Visions Of Freedom: Extended Trailer

Once there, she became involved in the abolitionist movement and, through the Underground Railroad, guided an estimated 70 enslaved people to freedom. She would go on to serve as a Civil War scout, nurse and spy, never wavering in her pursuit of equality.

Harriet Tubman: Visions Of Freedom: Eastern Shore

Featuring more than 20 historians and experts and grounded in the most recent scholarship, "Harriet Tubman: Visions Of Freedom" goes beyond the standard narrative to explore what motivated Tubman, including divine inspiration, to become one of the greatest freedom fighters in our nation’s history.

General Tubman

“With this film, our aim was to go beyond what is covered in history books to create a real, three-dimensional portrait of who Harriet Tubman actually was” Producer Stanley Nelson said. “We wanted to examine what motivated her to pursue a revolutionary and often dangerous journey, particularly through her fierce religiosity and metaphysical connection to the divine. This film also has such a distinct sonic layer thanks to powerful narration by the great Alfre Woodard.”

Harriet Tubman: Visions Of Freedom: Visions

Harriet Tubman: Visions Of Freedom: Original Abolitionists

Credits:

A co-production of Firelight Films and Maryland Public Television (MPT), the film is executive produced by Stanley Nelson and Lynne Robinson and produced and directed by Nelson and Nicole London. Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Alfre Woodard narrates the documentary, and acclaimed actor Wendell Pierce provides the voice of Frederick Douglass.