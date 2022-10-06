Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Soprano Nadine Sierra returns to the stage as the haunted heroine Lucia di Lammermoor in a production with new staging by Australian theater and film director Simon Stone. Conducted by Riccardo Frizza, tenor Javier Camarena portrays Lucia’s beloved, Edgardo, with baritone Artur Ruciński as her overbearing brother Enrico and bass Christian Van Horn as her tutor Raimondo. Opera star Anthony Roth Costanzo hosts the broadcast.

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: Lucia di Lammermoor Preview

Photo by Marty Sohl/The Metropolitan Opera / PBS Artur Ruciński and Javier Camarena in "Lucia Di Lammermoor."

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET "Lucia Di Lammermoor" premieres in October on PBS. The broadcast is part of Season 16 of GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET that includes 10 new operas premiering monthly through November on PBS.

Nadine Sierra Performs "Regnava nel Silenzio"

Photo by Marty Sohl/The Metropolitan Opera / PBS Artur Ruciński, Nadine Sierra and cast in "Lucia Di Lammermoor."

Credits:

GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET is produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with PBS and The WNET Group, bringing the best of the Metropolitan Opera into the homes of opera fans across the country. “Lucia Di Lammermoor” is directed for the screen by Gary Halvorson. For the Met: Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer and Louisa Briccetti and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Tim Martyn is music producer and Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer; David Horn is executive producer.