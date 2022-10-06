MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE SEASON 2 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 16 - Nov. 20, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App. Binge the 6-episode season of this drama on the night of its broadcast premiere with KPBS Passport!

TV’s dueling detectives return for a new season of intriguing cases set in Victorian-era London on Season 2 of MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE, starring Kate Phillips (WOLF HALL) as private eye Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin (Medici) as her hot-tempered friend, Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington of Scotland Yard.

In an era of corsets, bonnets, and rigid patriarchy, Eliza Scarlet is England’s pioneer female private detective, and a credit to her sex since she is arguably the nation’s finest sleuth. For his part, Duke is a natural-born crime-buster, destined for high office at Scotland Yard. Along with the help (or hinderance) of Duke, Eliza is aided by her underworld odd-job man, Moses (Ansu Kabia, WORLD ON FIRE); her sage housekeeper, Ivy (Cathy Belton, HIDDEN ASSETS); and her young friend and protégé, Hattie (Jessie Cave, "Harry Potter"). The cast of characters also includes Duke’s new boss, Superintendent Monro (Ian Pirie, GUILT), who puts politics above policing.

Consequently, Duke is ordered to mentor Detective Fitzroy (Evan McCabe, DOCTOR WHO), the inept son of the powerful police commissioner (Michael Simkin, THIS IS GOING TO HURT). Young Fitzroy is more suited to literary clubs than billy clubs, getting his colleagues into sticky situations.

Charlie Phelps (Tim Chippings, LIAR) rounds out the characters at Scotland Yard as the rough-around-the-edges detective. Then there is the city mortuary clerk, Mr. Potts (Simon Ludders, YOUNG DRACULA), who is justifiably suspicious of Eliza since she has a habit of breaking into his premises to inspect murder victims. Undeterred, Eliza assigns Ivy to find Potts’s weak points

The new season presents a cavalcade of investigations, among them the search for a missing drawing by Charles Darwin, a murder that Eliza realizes mimics the plot of a mystery novel, a product-poisoning scheme, and a grave-robbing conspiracy.

She also helps out Hattie by looking into prospective marriage partners proposed by her socially ambitious aunt (Helen Norton, "Cracks"), conveniently finding scandals associated with all. Eliza is so good at her job that a rival detective agency led by Patrick Nash (Felix Scott, GRANTCHESTER) even tries to coerce her into joining their firm. If only Duke would take her more seriously!

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 "Pandora's Box": premieres Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The sister of a missing woman hires Eliza to find her – the only problem is that the case was already investigated and closed by the police department, leading to new tensions between Eliza and the Duke.

Episode 2 "The Black Witch Moth": premieres Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A valuable sketch by the famed naturalist Charles Darwin is stolen, and Eliza is hired by an insurance company to find it. The reason behind her being hired, and the process of solving the mystery bring fresh twists and turns for Eliza and the Duke.

Episode 3 "A Pauper's Grave": premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza is forced into hiding when she is the prime suspect in a series of break-ins at city morgues. While the Duke tries to find other suspects, Eliza turns to Moses and her other associates for help.

Episode 4 "Angel of Inferno": premieres Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Eliza is hired to solve a case of blackmail in the shady world of Victorian medicine and finds herself with a new rival – Patrick Nash, the owner of a large private detective agency. Nash wants Eliza to join his company – or he will crush her business.

Episode 5 "Quarter to Midnight": premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A famous mystery writer is at the center of Eliza’s latest investigation when a series of murders mimic scenes in his books. Meanwhile, the Duke is also juggling problems at work with a new superintendent and a troubled young detective.

Episode 6 "The Proposal": premieres Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - While Eliza and the Duke struggle with their relationship, private investigator Nash is shot just as Eliza agrees to work with him. As Eliza and Moses work to solve the attempted murder, they realize the real target of the shooting was Eliza herself.

