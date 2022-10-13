MAGPIE MURDERS On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 16 – Nov. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

A dead mystery author. An incomplete manuscript. Suspects galore. This juicy setup for Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel, "Magpie Murders," is coming to MASTERPIECE in an adaptation by Horowitz himself starring Academy Award®-nominee Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread). MAGPIE MURDERS airs in six spellbinding episodes, Sundays, Oct. 16 – Nov. 20, 2022 at 9/8c on PBS.

What is Magpie Murders?

A mystery author dies under suspicious circumstance, with his last book seemingly unfinished. This leaves two mysteries: What happened to him? And how does his latest potboiler end? Manville stars as the author’s editor, Susan Ryeland, who assumes the role of detective in the case. Meanwhile, Tim McMullan (Patrick Melrose) plays the fictional sleuth in the incomplete novel, whose investigation parallels Susan’s. The series also stars Conleth Hill, Michael Maloney, Alexandros Logothetis, and Claire Rushbrook.

MAGPIE MURDERS: Official Preview

“There is true satisfaction in watching the pieces of Horowitz’s puzzle click into place,” applauded The Telegraph (London). In addition, The Sunday Times (London) declared, “Yikes, this is excellent.”

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A mystery author turns in the manuscript for his latest book, but the last chapter is missing. His editor investigates and is soon on the trail of a suspicious death.

Episode 2: premieres Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Everyone he knew had reason to kill mystery author Alan Conway. But was his fatal fall actually murder? The missing last chapter of his new book may hold the secret.

Episode 3: premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Angling to sell his publishing firm and retire, Charles leans on Susan to take over as CEO. In a parallel story, the detective plot in Alan’s last novel unfolds.

Episode 4: premieres premieres Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The puzzle pieces of Alan’s death get more and more jumbled. At the same time, the plot of his new book and the lives of his acquaintances start to converge.

Episode 5: premieres Sunday, Nov.13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Susan’s sister and Andreas have unexpected connections to Alan. Meanwhile, Pünd wraps up his investigation, promising, “Very soon all will be made clear!

Episode 6: premieres Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Susan cracks her case—not without mishap—then accompanies Pünd as he lays out the solution to Alan’s final book, as magpies watch from above.

Credits:

An Eleventh Hour Films production for MASTERPIECE and BritBox UK and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.